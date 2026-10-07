DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Kiaasa Retail Announces Six New Exclusive Stores Across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar Ahead of Festive Season

Kiaasa Retail Announces Six New Exclusive Stores Across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar Ahead of Festive Season

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:11 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7: Kiaasa Retail Limited  has announced the opening of six new exclusive retail stores ahead of the upcoming festive and wedding season. The expansion strengthens the Company’s presence across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar, enhances customer accessibility and positions the brand to capture seasonal demand for contemporary Indian ethnic wear.

Advertisement

The expansion comprises four stores in Uttar Pradesh—at Gorakhpur, Lucknow (Alambagh), Prayagraj and Paras One33 Mall in Noida—and one store each at Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and Siwan in Bihar. These additions reinforce Kiaasa’s strategy of expanding across Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets through a mix of high-street locations and modern commercial hubs. The opening of these 6 new stores has taken our total retail store count to more than 126.

Advertisement

Commenting on the expansion, Mr Om Prakash, Managing Director, Kiaasa Retail Limited, said:

“These six store openings timed ahead of Navratri, Durga Puja, Karwa Chauth and Diwali are intended to capture heightened festive footfalls and consumer spending, followed by wedding-season demand. The expansion aims to strengthen brand visibility, drive store productivity and support revenue growth during this key retail period. The new stores are part of our broader vision to take our total store count to 250 over next 2 years period.

Advertisement

About Kiaasa Retail Limited

Kiaasa Retail Limited is a women centric affordable ethnic wear brand that offers contemporary Indian ethnic wear through its retail network of more than 120 stores across more than 70 cities. The Company’s expansion strategy focuses on strengthening brand accessibility across Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

Disclaimer : Statements concerning expected sales, earnings and future performance are forward-looking. Actual outcomes will depend on customer demand, store performance and operating costs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts