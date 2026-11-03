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Home / Business / Kiaasa Retail Limited Accelerates PAN-India Presence with Simultaneous Opening of 4 Strategic Retail Outlets During Festive Season

Kiaasa Retail Limited Accelerates PAN-India Presence with Simultaneous Opening of 4 Strategic Retail Outlets During Festive Season

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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HT Syndication

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3: Kiaasa Retail Limited has announced a major step forward in its retail expansion journey during this festive season with the simultaneous opening of four brand-new Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), strategically located across prime high-street corridors and landmark retail destinations in North India.

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The newly launched outlets are situated at:

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1.    London Street, Patiala (Punjab) — Tapping into Patiala's vibrant festive fashion high-street.

2.    Mall Road, Bathinda (Punjab) — Securing presence along Bathinda's central commercial artery.

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3.    GMS Road, Dehradun (Uttarakhand) — Strengthening accessibility along Dehradun’s major residential and retail corridor.

4.    Gola Gokarannath (Uttar Pradesh) — Expanding market reach across key high-potential regional hubs in UP.

Capitalizing on Peak Festive Footfall & Strategic Penetration

The synchronized launch of these four stores during the peak festive season is structured to capitalize on heightened consumer buying activity across key regional markets. By establishing a physical footprint in these high-density catchments at this opportune time, Kiaasa Retail continues to deepen its market presence, bringing its signature range of contemporary ethnic wear closer to a rapidly growing customer base.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Om Prakash, Managing Director, Kiaasa Retail Limited, said:

"This strategic phase of expansion during the festive season underscores our commitment to bringing Kiaasa closer to our customers across promising Tier-2 and regional retail hubs. By securing prime high-street locations, we continue to enhance brand visibility and accessibility. Opening these stores in time for peak regional celebrations ensures strong customer engagement and positions us well to capture strong retail momentum."

About Kiaasa Retail Limited

Kiaasa Retail Limited is a women-focused fashion brand specializing in affordable ethnic wear, offering a diverse range of contemporary Indian ethnic apparel through its extensive retail network of over 120 stores across more than 70 cities. The Company is committed to expanding its market presence and enhancing brand accessibility by strengthening its footprint across Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

Disclaimer: Statements concerning expected sales, earnings and future performance are forward-looking. Actual outcomes will depend on customer demand, store performance and operating costs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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