Kidbea Gifts INR 2 Crore in ESOPs to Team, Eyes INR 500 Crore Revenue and IPO in 5 Years

New Delhi [India], April 15: One of India's fastest-growing kidswear brands, Kidbea, has just made a big move that every founder dreams of -- the company has rewarded its top team members with Rs2 Crores worth of ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans). Why? Because it believes the people who build the company deserve to own a part of it too.

Started just three years ago by college friends Swapnil Srivastav, Mohammad Hussain and Aman Kumar Mahto, Kidbea has grown from a small idea to a Rs50 Crore revenue brand -- that's 50 times growth since 2021. Now, the team has set its eyes on the next big milestone: Rs500 Crore revenue and going public with an IPO in the next 5 years.

The company makes bamboo plant based soft, safe, and sustainable clothes for babies and kids -- and parents across India are loving it. But now, the world is watching too. Kidbea has just launched in the United States on Amazon and has been exporting in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Bahrain, taking India's plant-based kidswear global.

And the road ahead is even more ambitious:

Rs500 Crore revenue and an IPO within the next 5 years.

Here's what's powering Kidbea's next leap:

-Retail Expansion: The brand has opened two Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) in Punjab and plans to launch 50+ new stores across India this year. Brand has also partnered with National Handloom to expand its retail footprint across 5+ cities in India.

- Going Global: Kidbea is now live on Amazon US, bringing Indian-made, eco-friendly kidswear to a worldwide audience along with export to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Bahrain.

- Celebrity Connect: The brand launched its first big campaign - "Celebrity Love" - featuring 10 popular Indian television stars, creating deep emotional resonance with families across India.

- Backed by Purpose: Every product is crafted with comfort, safety, and sustainability in mind -- using bamboo fabric and zero harmful chemicals, making it a trusted choice for thousands of Indian parents.

"This year has been a turning point. We're building more than a brand -- we're building a culture of care, for our kids, the planet, and our team. The journey has just begun," say the founders -- Mohammad Hussain, Swapnil Srivastav, and Aman Kumar Mahto.

From a team-first culture to aggressive global expansion, Kidbea is not just growing -- it's rewriting how modern Indian brands are built.

