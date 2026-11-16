Kidling Launches Early Learning App on Children’s Day, Offering Hundreds of Rhymes in 10 Languages

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16: Kidling, an Indian early-learning app designed for children aged one to five years, was launched on November 14, 2026, to mark Children’s Day. The app brings together hundreds of nursery rhymes in 10 languages, alongside animated educational content intended to make children’s screen time more engaging and meaningful.

Developed for toddlers and preschoolers growing up with mobile phones and tablets, Kidling seeks to turn screen time into an opportunity for singing, playing and early learning. Its guiding message is “Sing • Learn • Play • Grow”, with an emphasis on helping parents make screen time more purposeful.

Why Kidling Was Created

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Every parent today faces the same dilemma. Children love screens, but most of what they watch is random, unfiltered, and often not suitable for their age. Many videos are in foreign accents, foreign culture, and have no educational value. Parents worry about safety, addiction, and loss of Indian values.

Kidling was born to solve this exact problem. The team behind Kidling asked one simple question: What if every minute a child spends on a mobile becomes a minute of learning, singing, and growing?

After months of research, understanding child psychology, and talking to hundreds of parents, teachers, and early-childhood experts, Kidling has been developed as a safe, engaging, and culturally rooted learning platform. It is 100% online only. Parents can simply download the Kidling App from Google Play and App Store, and start watching from home, on mobile or tablet.

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Hundreds of Rhymes Across 10 Languages

A key feature of Kidling is its library of hundreds of rhymes across 10 languages.

The app offers rhymes in Telugu, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati and Urdu, allowing children to engage with songs in languages spoken at home.

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Through this multilingual approach, Kidling aims to support familiarity with mother tongues while introducing children to English and other Indian languages through music and repetition.

Every rhyme is made with colourful animation, catchy tunes, simple words, and easy repetition so that even a 1-year-old can enjoy and a 5-year-old can remember and sing along.

What Children Will Learn on Kidling

Kidling is not just another cartoon or gaming app. It is a complete early-learning world made for Indian kids. The app now covers 14 major learning categories:

1. Animals: Friendly lions, elephants, pandas, dogs, cats, and birds. Children learn animal names, sounds, and habits through fun songs.

2. Fruits & Vegetables: From mango to banana, apple to carrot, children learn about fruits, vegetables, colours, tastes, and health benefits.

3. Numbers: Counting becomes a game. With 1-2-3 rhymes, blocks, and fun visuals, children learn to count and develop early maths skills without fear.

4. Colours: Red, blue, green, yellow - children learn colours through balloons, rainbows, flowers, and everyday objects.

5. Alphabets: A-B-C need no longer be boring. With phonics-based songs and alphabet blocks, children learn letters, sounds, and simple words naturally.

6. Daily Objects: This is a new special category. Children can learn the names of things they see every day at home - chair, table, bed, spoon, bottle, toothbrush, school bag, shoes, ball, and many more. Learning daily objects helps children speak faster and understand the world around them.

7. Transportation: Children love vehicles! From cycle to car, bus to train, aeroplane to ship, children can learn names, sounds, and uses of all modes of transportation through exciting rhymes and animation.

8. Science: Early science made simple and magical. Why is the sky blue? Why does the moon shine at night? Why do plants grow? Why does it rain? Kidling introduces basic science concepts through stories, experiments, and fun questions that build curiosity.

9. Good Habits & Healthy Habits: Children can learn to brush teeth twice a day, wash hands, bathe daily, eat healthy food, drink water, sleep on time, exercise, and keep surroundings clean. Healthy habits are taught as fun songs, not as boring instructions.

10. Values: Kidling strongly believes that values start early. Children can learn to say Thank You, sorry, please, respect elders, share with friends, help others, tell the truth, be kind, and love nature. Moral stories teach values in a way children will remember for life.

11. Indian Culture: Children can learn about Indian festivals, traditions, family values, moral stories, and our rich heritage. From Diwali to Sankranti, from respect for parents to love for our country, Indian culture is at the heart of the app.

12. Festivals: Every festival becomes a celebration of learning. Children can understand why we celebrate festivals, what we eat, what we wear, and how we celebrate together as a family.

Safe, Simple and Parent-Friendly

Safety is the number one priority for Kidling. The app is 100% safe and child-friendly. There is no harmful content, no unsafe ads, and no chatting with strangers. Parents can relax knowing their child is watching only age-appropriate, educational content.

The app is designed to be extremely simple. Even a 2-year-old can navigate it with big buttons, bright colours, and voice guidance. Parents can download and watch on mobile, anytime, anywhere - at home, while travelling, or during free time. It works perfectly on both mobile and tablet.

Kidling also encourages parent-child bonding. The app is designed for parents to watch together with their children, sing along, repeat words, and play learning games.

Children’s Day Launch

Kidling marked Children’s Day on November 14, 2026, with the launch of its early-learning app. The company presented the initiative as an effort to support joyful, culturally rooted learning for young children.

The Kidling mobile app was scheduled for release on Google Play on November 14, 2026. The company’s launch materials also list the App Store; current availability on each platform should be confirmed before publication.

Message to Parents

In its message to parents, the Kidling team emphasised that the goal was not to increase screen time but to improve its educational value. It encouraged families to use rhymes, music, language and shared activities to make screen-based learning more meaningful.

About Kidling

Kidling is an Indian early-learning digital platform for children aged 1 to 5 years. Its mission is to make early childhood learning fun, safe, and culturally rooted. With its tagline Sing • Learn • Play • Grow, Kidling aims to become India's most loved learning app for little learners.

Download Details:

Company Name : Kidling Technologies India Pvt Ltd - Startup

App Name: Kidling Rhymes Mobile App

Launch Date: 14th November 2026 - Children's Day

Available On: Google Play & App Store

Age Group: 1-5 Years

Languages: 10 Languages - Telugu, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu.

Content: 100s of Rhymes + Daily Objects, Transportation, Science, Healthy Habits, Values & More

Mode: 100% Online Only - Download & Watch on Mobile & Tablet

Slogan: Let's Build a Brighter Future

Let's Build a Brighter Future - Because Happy, Healthy, Smart Kids Build a Brighter India.

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