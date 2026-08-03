Kidney Stone Prevention Initiative Led by Himalaya Wellness Company Unites More Than 8,200 Doctors Across India, Earns Asia Book of Records Recognition

BusinessWire India

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 3: Himalaya Wellness Company's Cystone Break Free Movement has been recognized by the Asia Book of Records for the "Largest Number of Doctors Raising Awareness about the Prevention of Kidney Stones." The nationwide initiative brought together 8,248 doctors, predominantly General Physicians and AYUSH practitioners from across India.

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Kidney stone disease is an increasingly prevalent health concern in India, with a high likelihood of recurrence when preventive measures are not adopted. Recognizing the critical role doctors play in driving awareness, the initiative was designed to encourage doctor-led communication on simple, everyday preventive practices.

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Each participating doctor shared one practical tip on kidney stone prevention, documented through a photograph and uploaded onto a dedicated digital platform. These inputs were converted into personalized digital awareness flyers, combining the doctor's tip with pre-developed patient education content. Doctors then shared these flyers directly with patients through platforms such as WhatsApp, ensuring that credible, doctor-led health information reached communities across the country. Through this approach, the campaign extended awareness on preventive measures including adequate hydration, healthy dietary practices, lifestyle modifications, early recognition of symptoms, and timely medical consultation to patients nationwide.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Vikas Bansi, Business Director-Healthcare, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, "Kidney stones are often preventable, yet awareness at the community level remains limited. This recognition truly belongs to the doctors who took the time to participate and extend this awareness within their own patient communities. We are grateful for their trust and partnership in making this movement a success."

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The Break Free Movement for Cystone builds on Himalaya's ongoing efforts to work closely with the medical community on preventive healthcare communication. By enabling doctors to lead awareness efforts directly within their own patient networks, the initiative sought to ensure that preventive health messaging remained credible, contextual and accessible at scale.

This recognition reinforces Himalaya's continued commitment to doctor-led, awareness-first healthcare initiatives that support early intervention and preventive care across India.

Every year, Cystone helps over eight lakh patients find relief from kidney stones. Cystone is available in both tablet and syrup formats to help manage and prevent small to medium-sized kidney stones. For larger stones, Cystone forte is widely recommended by leading specialists.

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