Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Kimberly-Clark India has been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia at the prestigious HR Asia Awards 2025, reinforcing its commitment to building a workplace where Performance = Care. The company was also honoured with the Most Caring Company Award, celebrating its dedication to employee well-being, inclusion, and a culture anchored in care.

The awards were received in Singapore by the leadership team representing Kimberly-Clark India. The recognition highlights the company's continued focus on people-first policies, leadership excellence, and a purpose-driven culture.

Speaking about the achievement, Rahul Asthana, Vice President and Managing Director, Kimberly-Clark India, said: "This recognition is a testament to our incredible teams whose passion and commitment define who we are as an organization. At Kimberly-Clark India, we believe that when our people thrive, our business thrives. We are honoured and inspired to continue building a workplace where each individual feels valued, supported, and empowered."

The HR Asia Awards are among the most respected HR recognitions across the region, celebrating organizations that excel in employee engagement, workplace culture, and talent development.

Kimberly-Clark India continues to invest in innovative people practices, leadership development, and well-being programs to build an environment where employees can grow and excel.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

