Kinder Hunt Pre-School Opens Its First Branch in Coimbatore Under English Hunt Initiative

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11: In a significant step towards accessible early childhood education, English Hunt, an esteemed educational institution headquartered in Coimbatore, has launched the first branch of Kinder Hunt Pre-School. The school, founded by Devasena, aims to provide quality education with a strong social commitment, offering free scholarships to underprivileged children. The inauguration ceremony was graced by actress Nalini, while the first franchisee, Vasumathi, officially took charge.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

English Hunt, under the leadership of its founder and CEO Devasena, has been instrumental in empowering women entrepreneurs. With the launch of the Kinder Hunt franchise, Devasena has paved the way for another woman entrepreneur, Vasumathi, to establish her venture in the education sector.

Hailing from Madurai, Vasumathi relocated to Coimbatore with her husband and child after marriage. She had long aspired to start her own business and achieve something significant. It was during this period that she learned about the successful English Hunt educational institution and its franchise model, which has been thriving in Coimbatore for years. Inspired by this opportunity, she took the initiative to establish the first branch of Kinder Hunt Pre-School in Saibaba Colony, Coimbatore.

A Commitment to Inclusive Education

During the event, Devasena expressed her vision and commitment to making education accessible to all children, regardless of their financial background.

"English Hunt started in 2019 with just one child, and today, we have reached a milestone where we are launching our own pre-school. However, we firmly believe that education should not be a privilege limited to those who can afford it. At Kinder Hunt, we are ensuring that for every five children admitted, one seat will be reserved for an underprivileged child," said Devasena.

To reinforce this mission, the school has introduced the Lakshan's Hope Scholarship, a fully-funded scholarship program for children from economically weaker backgrounds. The initiative is named in memory of Lakshan, a student at English Hunt Training Center who tragically passed away in 2021. As a tribute to his legacy, Kinder Hunt will offer this scholarship annually, providing free education to deserving students.

With this new venture, English Hunt continues to make strides in education and social responsibility, fostering both academic excellence and opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. The Kinder Hunt Pre-School is set to be a beacon of hope for many young learners in Coimbatore.

