Kinetiq RRobotics Deploys Nova Robotic Concierge at Cochin International Airport

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Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 29: Live Passenger-Facing Robot Combines Airport Assistance, Wayfinding and Cultural Discovery at CIAL’s Kalangan Art MuseumLive Passenger-Facing Robot Combines Airport Assistance, Wayfinding and Cultural Discovery at CIAL’s Kalangan Art Museum

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Kinetiq RRobotics, an Indian robotics engineering company empowered by Star Engineers India Pvt. Ltd., has deployed Nova, an intelligent robotic concierge, at Cochin International Airport (CIAL). The live, passenger-facing service has been introduced at Kalangan, CIAL’s art museum located in the Domestic Security Hold Area. The service was inaugurated by S. Suhas IAS, Managing Director, CIAL.

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Nova has been designed to help travelers access essential airport information through an interactive robotic interface. Passengers can use the robot to check flight schedules and gate information, learn about CIAL services, locate airport facilities and receive directions to boarding gates and other areas within the terminal. Nova can also assist passengers in escorting them to essential facilities, including prayer rooms, washrooms and medical facilities.

Unlike a conventional static information kiosk, Nova offers a physical and interactive point of contact that passengers can approach for assistance. The deployment demonstrates how service robotics can move beyond demonstrations and become part of day-to-day operations in a live aviation environment.

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In addition to assisting with airport navigation, Nova serves as an interactive cultural guide at Kalangan. It introduces passengers to Kerala’s traditional art forms, including Kathakali and Ottanthullal, provides information about the artworks and sculptures displayed at the museum, and guides visitors towards relevant exhibits.

Nova, the AI-powered assistant by Kinetiq Rrobotics, greets passengers at Cochin International Airport's Terminal 1

This combination of passenger assistance and cultural discovery gives the deployment a role beyond routine information delivery. It allows technology to support both the functional and experiential aspects of an airport journey.

Jignesh Nair, South Region Head, Kinetiq RRobotics, was instrumental in facilitating the CIAL project and supporting the coordination required to bring the robotic solution into the airport environment.

“The deployment of Nova at Cochin International Airport reflects our vision of bringing practical, intelligent robotics into environments where technology can make a meaningful difference to people's everyday experiences. CIAL provides an ideal environment for Nova to demonstrate how robotics can combine assistance, information and engagement in a single passenger-facing experience. We are proud to see Kinetiq RRobotics bringing this capability to a live airport environment while also helping travelers discover Kerala's rich cultural heritage,” said Divya Ramraika, Managing Director, Kinetiq RRobotics.

“Deploying Nova at CIAL represents an important step in our journey from developing robotic technology to applying it in environments where people can interact with it every day. At CIAL, Nova brings passenger assistance, flight and airport information, wayfinding and cultural discovery together in one interactive experience. Our objective is to build intelligent robotic systems that complement human teams and make real-world operations and experiences smarter, more accessible and more engaging,” said Anil Sathe, Chief Growth Officer, Kinetiq RRobotics.

Nova is supported by iWorkkz, the digital work-management and automation platform. While Nova acts as the physical interface through which passengers interact with the service, iWorkkz provides the digital intelligence and system layer supporting its functioning. This includes the information, software logic and workflow orchestration required for the robot’s passenger-facing applications.

Kapil Patil, Co-founder of iWorkkz, is responsible for the robot brain and the software intelligence layer behind Nova’s functioning. The integration of the robotic hardware with iWorkkz enables the deployment to operate as an integrated enterprise solution rather than as a standalone machine.

The deployment aligns with CIAL’s broader emphasis on technology, automation, digital infrastructure and passenger convenience. Through Nova, passengers can access commonly requested information in a more interactive format, while airport personnel remain central to providing personalized support and managing more complex passenger requirements.

Kinetiq RRobotics positions intelligent robots as an augmentation layer for human teams. By supporting repetitive and information-intensive interactions, robotic systems can help organizations improve access to information and allow personnel to focus on tasks that require judgement, empathy and direct human engagement.

The CIAL project also highlights the growing potential for Indian robotics engineering and software intelligence to address practical enterprise requirements. Airports, hospitality environments, healthcare facilities, retail spaces, corporate campuses and other high-traffic locations represent emerging applications for passenger assistance, concierge services, autonomous delivery, cleaning and customized robotic automation.

With Nova now operating in a live airport setting, the deployment marks a transition towards practical, passenger-facing service robotics designed around genuine operational and experiential needs.

About Kinetiq RRoboticsAbout Kinetiq

RRobotics Kinetiq RRobotics is an Indian robotics engineering company empowered by Star Engineers India Pvt. Ltd. The company designs and deploys intelligent robotic solutions for real-world enterprise environments. Its portfolio includes autonomous delivery robots, reception and greeting assistants, passenger-assistance applications, autonomous cleaning systems and customized robotic automation solutions. Kinetiq RRobotics serves sectors including aviation, hospitality, healthcare, retail, corporate campuses, manufacturing, logistics and facility management. About Cochin International Airport

About Cochin International Airport

Cochin International Airport Limited operates Cochin International Airport in Kochi, Kerala. Established as a public-private partnership airport initiative, CIAL is recognized for its focus on innovation, sustainability and passenger-oriented services. Its CIAL 2.0 transformation places emphasis on technology, automation, digital infrastructure and passenger convenience.

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