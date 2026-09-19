King Koil Names Janhvi Kapoor as New Brand Ambassador, Launches New Global Identity

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 19: King Koil has announced Janhvi Kapoor as its new brand ambassador, bringing a new face to the brand as it strengthens its presence in India’s premium sleep market. The association comes at a time when sleep is becoming a bigger part of the premium lifestyle conversation, moving beyond simply getting enough hours at night to how well people actually sleep.

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Alongside the announcement, King Koil is introducing its new global identity in India. King Koil India will now move forward as King Koil Mattress Co., with the new name, logo, and identity being rolled out as part of the brand’s global identity across King Koil markets worldwide.

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The identity change is perhaps the most significant part of the announcement. By bringing “Mattress Co.” into its name, King Koil is making its category and expertise immediately clear. In an increasingly crowded premium mattress market, that simplicity works in the brand’s favor. There is no ambiguity about what the company does or where its expertise lies.

The new logo also gives the brand a more focused visual presence. The new identity brings greater clarity to how the brand presents its expertise, with the mattress category now taking a more central place in its visual and brand expression. For a brand that has built its presence around sleep, the move feels less like a departure and more like a clearer statement of what it already represents.

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The fact that the identity is being introduced as part of a global rollout makes the change even more relevant. Rather than being an India-specific rebranding exercise, the new identity is being adopted across King Koil markets worldwide. Bringing the same expression to India creates greater consistency for a global brand while giving its presence in the country a sharper identity.

Commenting on the change, Archit Gupta, Managing Director, King Koil India, said:

“The new identity is a clear expression of what King Koil has always been about. We are a mattress company, and we believe that the mattress has a far greater role to play in the quality of sleep than it is often given credit for. Moving forward as King Koil Mattress Co. puts that focus right at the center of our identity. It also brings our presence in India closer to the global identity of King Koil, while giving us a sharper way to speak to today’s consumer.”

The identity change comes alongside the appointment of Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador. Her association gives King Koil a recognizable face and a new voice as the brand looks to connect with today’s premium consumer.

The choice also comes at an interesting moment for the category. Luxury is increasingly being defined through everyday experiences rather than ownership alone. Homes, interiors, personal comfort, and wellness have all become part of how premium living is understood, and sleep naturally sits within that conversation.

This is where the mattress category has an opportunity to move beyond specifications and price. A mattress is used every night, yet consumers are becoming more interested in the experience it creates, from comfort and support to the quality of rest. For a premium brand, that shift creates a much broader conversation around what good sleep should actually feel like.

King Koil is bringing that thought together through its latest campaign, “Nothing, but King Koil.” The campaign is built around a simple proposition: once consumers know the standard they expect from their sleep, settling for less should not feel acceptable.

The campaign’s strength lies in the fact that it does not reduce premium sleep to a single feature. Comfort, support, materials, construction, and craftsmanship all contribute to the experience. By bringing these elements together, “Nothing, but King Koil” positions the brand around a broader idea of what premium sleep should represent.

Archit Gupta added:

“The idea behind ‘Nothing, but King Koil’ is very simple. When people invest in premium sleep, they are not looking for just another mattress. They are looking for a certain level of comfort, support, and quality. The campaign puts that expectation into one clear thought and establishes King Koil as that standard.”

Another aspect of King Koil’s approach is its focus on personalized mattress selection. Through Sleep ID, its proprietary Body Match technology, the brand considers factors such as body type, weight, sleeping position, and comfort preferences to help consumers find the right fit from its range of 50+ mattress varieties. It offers a more individualized way of approaching mattress selection, particularly in a category where the decision is often reduced to choosing between a softer or firmer feel.

For King Koil, the announcement therefore goes beyond introducing a new logo or a new brand ambassador. It brings together a global identity, a recognizable new face, and a campaign built around a clear standard.

Taken together, the changes mark a broader shift in how King Koil is presenting itself in India. The new identity puts the mattress category more firmly at the center of the brand, while Janhvi Kapoor and “Nothing, but King Koil” give the brand a more contemporary way to communicate with consumers. The bigger question now is how this new identity translates beyond the campaign and into the everyday experience of the brand. If King Koil can consistently deliver the level of comfort, support, and quality that the new positioning promises, the rebrand could become more than a change in name and visual identity.

A new identity. A new face. A clear standard.

Nothing, but King Koil.

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