Kings Infra Q1 Results Signal Strong Growth Trajectory - Strategic Expansions to Power Next Phase of Value Creation

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 18: Kings Infra Ventures Limited today announced its Q1 FY25 results, showcasing robust growth driven by an aggressive expansion of its export footprint and the integration of additional leased farms into its high-efficiency supply chain.

This quarter's performance reflects the company's strategic push to secure diversified global markets, enhance farm productivity, and strengthen its position in the high-growth healthy proteins segment.

Mr. Shaji Baby John, Chairman & Managing Director, said:

"Q1 marks the beginning of a transformative year for Kings Infra Our increased access to export markets, combined with the integration of more leased farms, is creating a sustainable production pipeline. The next few quarters will see accelerated scaling across our global retail, technology, and production platforms - setting us firmly on the path to becoming one of the most valuable food companies in the healthy proteins sector."

Strategic Growth Drivers Ahead

The company is now poised for multi-vertical expansion with the rollout of:

* KI Global - A UAE-based trade and investment platform for global aquaculture and seafood commerce.

* BlueTechOS - AI-enabled aquaculture management platform to optimize farm yields and reduce environmental impact.

* Maritech Parks - Integrated land-based aquaculture and processing hubs.

* SISTA360 - Sustainable seafood traceability and analytics system.

* Frigo, Bento & Aqua King - Premium seafood retail brands and Aqua King aquatic healthcare products to support farm productivity and sustainability.

* Land Monetization Programme - Unlocking significant balance sheet value to fund growth without high leverage.

Mr. Lalbert Cherian, CFO, commented: "We are executing a capital-efficient growth strategy. With land monetization, rising export volumes, and scaling of high-margin retail brands, we expect a step-change in both revenues and profitability over the coming quarters."

Mr. Sreeram Inagalla, CEO - KI Global, added: "KI Global is our gateway to the world. From our UAE base, we are building a platform that connects sustainable aquaculture expertise with global markets, advanced digital solutions like BlueTechOS, and strategic partnerships. This is not just about exports -- it's about creating a global ecosystem for premium, sustainable seafood and aquatic healthcare products."

Future Outlook

With a strong Q1 base, Kings Infra is entering a period of accelerated expansion. Export market penetration, retail brand scaling, and tech-enabled farm management will create a compounding growth effect over the next 12-24 months.

The combination of sustainable production, retail brand equity, and 5+digital transformation positions Kings Infra uniquely to capture value in the global healthy proteins market - a sector forecast to grow at double-digit CAGR over the next decade.

About Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is a pioneering integrated aquaculture company, specializing in sustainable seafood production, processing, and global retail. The company operates across the seafood value chain - from farm to fork - with a focus on technology-driven efficiency and ESG leadership.

