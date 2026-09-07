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Home / Business / Kirby India Breaks Ground on Fourth PEB Manufacturing Facility in Tamil Nadu

Kirby India Breaks Ground on Fourth PEB Manufacturing Facility in Tamil Nadu

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ANI
Updated At : 02:42 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 7: Kirby Building Systems & Structures India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Alghanim Industries and a leading provider of pre-engineered steel buildings (PEB) and structural steel solutions, today marked a significant milestone in its growth in India with the groundbreaking of its fourth manufacturing facility in Manapparai, near Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

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The state-of-the-art facility will have an annual manufacturing capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes and will be developed across approximately 33.2 acres, with commercial operations expected to commence by mid-2027.

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Once operational, the facility will increase Kirby India's total annual manufacturing capacity from 300,000 metric tonnes to 400,000 metric tonnes, strengthening the company's ability to serve customers across Southern India and other key markets.

Commenting on the investment, Sir Kutayba Y. Alghanim, Executive Chairman of Alghanim Industries, said: "Over the past 50 years, Kirby has grown under Alghanim Industries from an ambitious steel-building business into a trusted global partner. India has played an pivotal role in that journey for more than 26 years. This new investment reflects our continued confidence in the country's long-term industrial development and our commitment to contributing meaningfully to its growth."

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The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Waleed K. Alghanim, Chief Executive Officer of Kirby International; Nizar Shawwa, Chief Operating Officer of Kirby International; James Minato, Vice President, Middle East and Africa; and P. V. Mohan, Managing Director of Kirby India. They were joined by senior leaders from Alghanim Industries and Kirby India, project consultants, civil contractors, government representatives and members of Kirby's Southern Region team.

Waleed K. Alghanim, Chief Executive Officer of Kirby International, said: "As Kirby marks 50 years as part of Alghanim Industries, we are looking ahead to 'The Next 50' with confidence and ambition. This investment is an important part of that future, expanding our capacity, strengthening our presence in Southern India and bringing us closer to customers in one of the country's most dynamic industrial regions."

P. V. Mohan, Managing Director of Kirby India, said: "Building on more than 26 years of operations in India, the new Tamil Nadu facility marks an important step in Kirby India's growth. It will allow us to serve customers across Southern India with greater speed and flexibility while bringing advanced manufacturing capabilities closer to the markets we serve."

Kirby India continues to invest in advanced engineering, automation, digital technologies and manufacturing capabilities to meet the evolving requirements of India's industrial and infrastructure sectors.

The Tamil Nadu facility will complement Kirby India's existing manufacturing network and enhance its ability to deliver high-quality, engineered and scalable steel-building solutions with greater speed, reliability and consistency.

The groundbreaking represents more than an expansion of manufacturing capacity. It marks another step in Kirby India's evolution from a PEB manufacturer into a broader engineering and structural steel solutions partner, supporting India's transition towards advanced manufacturing and next-generation infrastructure.

About Kirby Building Systems

Kirby Building Systems, a subsidiary of Alghanim Industries, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and construction of pre-engineered steel building systems and structural steel solutions.

Kirby has operated in India for more than 26 years, supported by over 25 sales offices and more than 150 certified builders. Its three existing manufacturing facilities are located in Hyderabad, Haridwar and Halol, Gujarat. The new facility in Manapparai, Tamil Nadu, will become Kirby's fourth manufacturing facility in India.

Kirby provides engineered building solutions for industrial, manufacturing, commercial, warehousing, logistics and heavy structural applications. The company has completed more than 45,000 buildings in India, representing a total built-up area of approximately 50 million square metres.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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