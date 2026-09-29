Kiren Rijiju Opens 6th International Moot Court Competition at Asian Law College, Urges Young Lawyers to Aim High

Noida, India: Hon’ble Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Government of India, inaugurated the 6th International Moot Court Competition at Asian Law College, Noida. The two-day competition has brought together teams from 26 colleges across India and abroad, with 26 lawyers and judges serving as jury members.

Addressing the participants, Shri Rijiju urged aspiring lawyers to build their knowledge, confidence and discipline. Drawing on his experience as a lawyer and former Law Minister, he spoke about the demands of legal practice and the opportunities open to young people as India’s economy grows.

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He highlighted the value of moot court competitions in preparing students for professional life. Researching a case, presenting a reasoned argument, answering difficult questions and engaging respectfully with opposing views, he observed, help students develop sound judgment alongside advocacy skills.

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Welcoming the Union Minister, Dr Sandeep Marwah, President of Asian Education Group and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, emphasised the importance of practical learning. He said that students gain confidence when classroom knowledge is tested through experience, and that the competition offers an opportunity to strengthen their research, written submissions and oral advocacy.

“Presenting a case before experienced lawyers and judges teaches students to think clearly under pressure, defend their reasoning and respect the legal process,” Dr Marwah said.

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With teams from India and abroad taking part, the competition also provides a platform for students to exchange ideas and encounter different approaches to legal argument. Over the two days, the jury will assess their performances and share insights drawn from professional practice.

As part of the inaugural programme, Shri Rijiju planted a tree on the college campus under the Prime Minister’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative. Faculty members and students welcomed the gesture as a reminder of their shared responsibility towards the environment.

During the ceremony, Dr Marwah presented Shri Rijiju with life membership of the International Business and Management Research Centre (IBMRC) of Asian Education Group. The inauguration marked the start of two days devoted to rigorous debate, practical learning and the development of the next generation of legal professionals.

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