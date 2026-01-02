Kirloskar Group Unveils 'Made in Kirloskar' Initiative, Celebrating Engineers, Engineering and the Spirit of Making

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: Kirloskar Group, one of India's oldest engineering conglomerates, today unveiled a new initiative, "Made in Kirloskar" - as a celebration of engineers and engineering. This signals a shift in spirit, marked by the launch of a film that chronicles the pioneering impact of engineering innovation and the makers who have shaped the modern world.

The film pays homage to engineers everywhere, showcasing the feats that engineering has achieved over the centuries - centering the pivotal role it plays in the arc of global progress. The film makes a fundamental point - engineering matters. It drives nation-building, powers progress and builds the foundation of the world we aspire to create. While this is a conversation that has not been part of the national discourse, it is emerging now at a pivotal moment as India rapidly advances to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

More than just a spirit, 'Made in Kirloskar' is also being championed within the group as a larger initiative which will develop into several programs over the following year - partnering with industry peers, government and the local Pune community ecosystem.

Commenting on this campaign launch, Atul Kirloskar - Chairman of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and Kirloskar Industries Ltd said: "Our founder believed that thinking has meaning only when it leads to making. That belief has guided us for over 135 years, shaping our machines, our ideas, and our growth. Engineers remain at the core of this journey, turning imagination into reality. 'Made in Kirloskar' is a spirit we proudly carry forward and that continues to drive our commitment to building a better future."

"At Kirloskar, we have emphasized homegrown innovation--creating quality products that continue to power the nation. Manufacturing has always been at the heart of our identity, with engineers serving as the cornerstone of our success. Today, every 20 seconds, a Kirloskar product is sold, supporting farms, factories, cities, and communities globally. This film is our tribute to every engineer - the makers who have built not just our companies, but our nation," said Rahul Kirloskar - Chairman Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.

Since 1888, the Kirloskar companies have powered India's progress--from fields and factories to cities and communities--giving the nation many of its firsts, such as the iron plough, centrifugal pump, diesel engine, lathe, electric motor, and air compressors, each marking a pivotal moment in the country's industrial revolution. Kirloskar Group's spirit of 'making' took root in Pune, shaping the city into a dynamic manufacturing hub that has now grown into a vibrant centre for engineering and production, home to global automobile firms, ancillaries, industrial tools, supplies, and heavy engineering. The city's transformation stands as a testament to their enduring impact--where the spirit of 'Make in India' has lived since the pre-independence era--and continues to thrive. Self-reliance in technology and products has been a core philosophy of the Group, with a focus on developing and owning world-class innovations through its R&D centers in India.

As we sharpen our global ambitions and step into our next transformative chapter of growth, this spirit of engineering and 'making' takes on even greater relevance. With industry being reshaped by emerging technologies, our companies have always led with innovation and engineering excellence - with this spirit being the engine driving its vision for the future.

Brand Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VaUf2N2sNCU&feature=youtu.be

