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Home / Business / Kirtan Klub by Kavita Paudwal Brings Ganpati Festive Energy to SNDT College Fest, Gets Gen Z and Gen Alpha Grooving

Kirtan Klub by Kavita Paudwal Brings Ganpati Festive Energy to SNDT College Fest, Gets Gen Z and Gen Alpha Grooving

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PTI
Updated At : 02:46 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Mumbai’s Ganpati spirit came alive at the SNDT College Fest as Kirtan Klub by Kavita Paudwal brought devotional music to a vibrant new generation on September 8, 2026.

The celebration drew students from nearly 40 colleges, along with faculty members, guests and younger attendees. What unfolded was a joyful gathering where not only Gen Z but also Gen Alpha sang, danced and grooved to the sounds of devotion.

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Moving beyond the format of a conventional bhajan presentation, Kavita Paudwal created an energetic and participative experience rooted in Maharashtra’s musical traditions and the festive spirit of Ganeshotsav.

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The performance opened with the much-loved “Sukhkarta Dukhharta” and featured Ganpati aarti, popular chants such as “Morya Re Bappa Morya” and elements inspired by traditional Marathi devotional forms, including gondhal.

Students clapped, sang and danced along as the performance transformed into a collective celebration. The enthusiastic participation of the younger Gen Alpha audience showed how naturally devotional music can connect across generations when presented with freshness and energy.

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At the heart of Kirtan Klub is Kavita Paudwal’s vision of taking kirtan, aarti, bhajan and folk devotional traditions beyond conventional religious settings and into colleges, festivals and contemporary cultural spaces.

Ganpati provided the perfect cultural bridge. The festival has always brought together devotion, music and community celebration, cutting across age groups and social backgrounds.

As the SNDT campus echoed with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” Kirtan Klub by Kavita Paudwal proved that tradition can feel youthful, inclusive and beautifully alive—with both Gen Z and Gen Alpha grooving together.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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