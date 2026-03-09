Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery changes its name to ‘Radha Diamond and Gold Jewellery’ for a day to honour womanhood on Women’s Day

National, March 9, 2026: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery chose to mark the moment with a thoughtful and innovative tribute to womanhood, changing its name to ‘Radha Diamond and Gold Jewellery’ for a day in honour of the strength, compassion, grace and resilience that women embody.

The name Radha was invoked as a timeless expression of feminine strength, dignity and nurturing power. It reflects the quiet courage, empathy and steadfast presence that women bring to families, communities and society. Through this gesture, the brand paid homage to women, whose influence continues to inspire and shape lives.

To achieve this remarkable and never seen before initiative, Kisna showrooms took a distinctive Radha-themed look on March 8, visually bringing to life the spirit of wisdom, strength and grace that Radha symbolises. This transformation marked the beginning of an integrated campaign spanning print, retail, and digital touchpoints, with the womanhood identity reflected across brand communication as well as in-store expressions. Across locations, Kisna hosted Women’s Day engagements dedicated to honouring women and acknowledging their invaluable role in everyday life. Reflecting this sentiment internally, store teams wore name badges recognizing the most important woman in their lives, paying tribute to the mothers, daughters, sisters, partners, and mentors who guide and inspire them.

Speaking about the initiative, Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group and KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, said, “Women shape our lives in the most profound ways, often guiding families, relationships and communities with quiet strength and grace. By changing our name to Radha Diamond and Gold Jewellery, we wanted to create a meaningful gesture that honours the spirit of womanhood and acknowledges the countless women who inspire us every day.”

Through this initiative, Kisna sought to move beyond conventional Women’s Day celebrations, offering a gesture that acknowledges the enduring strength, compassion and influence of women. By embracing the name Radha for a day, the brand reinforced its commitment to recognising the women whose presence shapes families, communities and everyday moments of life.

The campaign was well received and appreciated by all across the nation through social media and at the store.

About KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery

Launched in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group. With its vision of Har Ghar KISNA, the brand has built a strong nationwide presence with over 1,500 shop-in-shop outlets and 130+ exclusive showrooms across India. KISNA offers an unmatched portfolio of unique designs through ethical sourcing of diamonds from mines to market. KISNA's wide range of products includes Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Mangalsutras, Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, Nose Pins inclusive men's jewellery in 9KT, 14KT, 18KT and 24KT gold, all 100% IGI Certified and BIS Hallmarked. The company also provides 90% Buyback and 95% Exchange on diamond jewellery, including making charges.

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery's online platform is a curated space where elegance meets convenience. As your trusted online brand, we offer a seamless shopping experience, featuring latest diamond and gold jewellery designs. Explore timeless sophistication with KISNA, your ultimate destination for authentic and stylish pieces on https://www.kisna.com/.

