KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery to add 1,200 People to its Workforce in FY26 as Brand Accelerates Omnichannel Expansion

Strong hiring momentum in FY25; 10 senior leadership roles planned as brand scales for FY26

National, 16 January 2026: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, one of India’s foremost jewellery brands, is poised to significantly expand its workforce in line with its accelerated nationwide growth. In FY25, KISNA added over a thousand employees across retail and corporate functions, strengthening its on-ground execution and organisational depth. Building on this momentum, the brand plans to onboard 1,200 new employees in FY26 to support retail growth, omnichannel expansion and long-term organisational strengthening.

In addition to its retail and corporate workforce, KISNA’s operations are anchored by a strong manufacturing team of over 1,700 employees at its Surat facility, which is engaged in the end-to-end manufacturing of diamond and gold jewelry, reinforcing the brand’s focus on craftsmanship, quality, and scale.

Over the course of FY25, KISNA has added talent across key functions as it continues to expand its footprint across markets in India. In parallel, the brand has also introduced a range of new-age roles across design, data, and digital functions, including AI-assisted jewellery designers, data analysts, a Head of Data Analytics, influencer specialists, and stylists. These roles are aimed at responding to evolving consumer requirements, particularly among Gen Z and modern women, who are reshaping jewellery demand through digital discovery, social influence, personal expression, everyday wear, and design-led choices.

Reflecting its focus on inclusive growth, KISNA currently employs over 800 women across retail and corporate functions, underscoring its commitment to building diverse, future-ready teams. The brand continues to prioritise equal opportunity, representation, and career development as it scales its workforce across regions and functions.

The upcoming hiring in FY26 will further enable new store launches, evolving retail formats, and deeper on-ground execution, ensuring a consistent and elevated customer experience as the brand scales.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, said, “At KISNA, growth has always been about building with purpose. As we expand our footprint across India, investing in people remains central to sustaining trust, craftsmanship, and long-term value. This hiring milestone reflects our commitment to strengthening capabilities and advancing our vision of making fine diamond and gold jewellery accessible to every Indian household.”

Sharing perspective on the next phase of growth, Mr. Parag Shah, CEO, KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, said, “Jewellery consumption in India is evolving rapidly, driven by Gen Z and modern women who are more design-conscious, digital-first, and expressive in how they engage with brands. Our hiring strategy reflects this shift. From new-age roles in design, data, and influencer-led storytelling to strengthening leadership and frontline teams, we are building capabilities that allow us to stay relevant while scaling consistently across channels.”

Alongside talent expansion, KISNA continues to build a strong omnichannel presence, anchored by a network of 120+ exclusive stores across India. This milestone reinforces the brand’s commitment to making luxury diamond and gold jewellery more accessible nationwide, aligned with its vision of ‘Har Ghar KISNA’, while investing in people, diversity, and leadership to support sustainable, long-term growth.

About KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery

Launched in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group. With its vision of Har Ghar KISNA, the brand has built a strong nationwide presence with over 1,500 shop-in-shop outlets and 125+ exclusive showrooms across India. KISNA offers an unmatched portfolio of unique designs through ethical sourcing of diamonds from mines to market. KISNA's wide range of products includes Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Mangalsutras, Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, Nose Pins inclusive men's jewellery in 9KT, 14KT, 18KT, and 24KT gold, all 100% IGI Certified and BIS Hallmarked. The company also provides 90% Buyback and 95% Exchange on diamond jewellery, including making charges.

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery's online platform is a curated space where elegance meets convenience. As your trusted online brand, we offer a seamless shopping experience, featuring the latest diamond and gold jewellery designs. Explore timeless sophistication with KISNA, your ultimate destination for authentic and stylish pieces on www.kisna.com

