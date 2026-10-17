KISNA inaugurates its largest jewellery showroom in Bhubaneswar, marks 171st showroom in India and 9th in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, 16 October 2026: KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, one of India's foremost jewellery brands, inaugurated its largest showroom nationwide at Janpath, Bhubaneswar, marking a significant milestone in its retail expansion journey. Spread across 4,056 sq. ft. over two levels, the flagship showroom represents an investment of approximately ₹24 crore. The grand inauguration was graced by Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, alongside Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder, Hari Krishna Group and KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery.

The launch marks KISNA's 9th exclusive showroom in Odisha, further strengthening its footprint in East India, the brand's second-largest region in terms of overall business contribution. With 171 exclusive showrooms nationwide, KISNA aims to expand its network to 200 stores by the end of 2026, across metros and Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Advertisement

Strategically located at Plot No. 662(B), opposite the Regional PF Office, Janpath Road, one of Bhubaneswar's prominent commercial locations, the flag6hip showroom brings together KISNA's extensive portfolio of diamond and gold jewellery under one roof. Designed to offer an elevated retail experience, the expansive showroom features collections catering to everyday wear, festive celebrations, gifting and weddings. The offerings span rings, earrings, pendants, mangalsutras, necklaces, bangles and bracelets, combining fine craftsmanship, contemporary designs and accessible pricing.

Advertisement

Speaking on the inauguration, Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Exports and KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, said, “The opening of our largest showroom in India at Bhubaneswar reflects our confidence in Odisha's growth potential and the increasing demand for organised jewellery retail. With East India emerging as a significant contributor to our business, we see strong opportunities to deepen our presence in the region. The confidence of our franchise partners and the strength of our FOFO model enable us to bring quality diamond and gold jewellery closer to customers while delivering a consistent retail experience. I would like to congratulate our franchise partners for this showroom, Mr. Ramprasad Misra and Mr. Biswaranjan Mohapatra, on this new endeavour and warmly welcome them to the KISNA family.”

Speaking on the occasion, Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan said, “Jewellery is such an important part of our celebrations, especially during the festive season, when every piece carries a special meaning. I love how KISNA brings together timeless craftsmanship and contemporary designs to suit different styles and occasions. It was wonderful to inaugurate the brand's largest showroom in India here in Bhubaneswar and celebrate this milestone with the people of Odisha.”

Advertisement

With Navratri celebrations underway and Durga Puja, Dhanteras, Diwali and the wedding season approaching, the showroom launch comes at a significant time for festive jewellery shopping. Customers can avail KISNA's Gold Rate Protection Plan, allowing them to book jewellery with a 25% advance and benefit from the lower gold rate at booking or billing, alongside old gold exchange and buyback options. Customers can also participate in KISNA's Grand Festive Lucky Draw, offering a chance to win over 800 vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers.

About KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery

Launched in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group. KISNA has established an extensive distribution network, reaching over 1500+ shop-in-shop outlets across 28 states in India. The brand now boasts 171 exclusive showrooms across the country. With ethical sourcing of diamonds from mines to market, KISNA offers an unmatched portfolio of over 10,000 unique designs. KISNA’s wide range of products includes Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Mangalsutras, Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, Nose Pins inclusive men’s jewellery in 14KT and 18KT gold. The company also provides 90% Buyback and 95% Exchange on diamond jewellery, including making charges.

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery’s online platform is a curated space where elegance meets convenience. As your trusted online brand, we offer a seamless shopping experience, featuring the latest diamond and gold jewellery designs. Explore timeless sophistication with KISNA, your ultimate destination for authentic and stylish pieces on www.kisna.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)