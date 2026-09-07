VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: A spectacular Dahi Handi Utsav was organized by KK Group President Khalid Khan at Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, which turned into a magnificent celebration of faith, energy and communal harmony.

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The event saw record-breaking participation with more than 50 Govinda Pathaks coming from different parts of Mumbai to try their luck at breaking the Dahi Handi. The winning prize of Rs. 5.55 Lakhs was the centre of attraction and kept the energy high till the end.

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A Message of Brotherhood

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Addressing the gathering, Khalid Khan said, "This Dahi Handi is not just a festival, it is a message. Hindu-Muslim unity is the identity of Mumbai. We celebrate every festival together, this is the real Mumbai pattern and this is the real Hindutva which talks about taking everyone along."

His message of Hindu-Muslim Bhaichara was highly appreciated by the crowd and all the dignitaries present on the dais.

The stage was shared by leaders from all major parties, proving that festival brings everyone together.

The key guests present were:

* Dr. Varsha Gaikwad (MP) - Mumbai Congress President

* Mr. Aslam Shaikh - Ex-Cabinet Minister, Maharashtra & MLA

* Mr. Sunil Prabhu (MLA) - Shiv Sena (UBT) Vibhag Pramukh

* Mr. Amol Gajanan Kirtikar - Shiv Sena (UBT) Upneta

* Mr. Hyder Ali - Prabhat Samiti President

* Smt. Laxmi Bhatiya - Former Corporator, Ward No. 56

Apart from political leaders, several Bollywood personalities also marked their presence to encourage the Govindas.

The entire Bangur Nagar chowk was decked up with lights, sound systems and huge crowds. DJ, Dhol-Tasha and cheers of "Bala Gopala" created an electrifying atmosphere. The security and management by KK Group volunteers was praised by all.

Khalid Khan and the entire team of KK Group thanked Mumbai Police, all Govinda Pathaks, all chief guests and the people of Goregaon for making the program a grand success.

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