Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Humans of Bombay launches its latest original production, Like an Athlete, kicking off with none other than KL Rahul, one of India's most celebrated cricketers. The series offers an inside look into the lives, routines, and mindsets of the athletes who make India proud.

KL Rahul Opens the First Episode

In the pilot episode, KL Rahul gets candid about his life beyond cricket: love, discipline, family, and the quiet routines that keep him grounded.

On how Suniel Shetty Manifested Him:

"He always said he manifested a cricketer in his family -- and it came true through a son-in-law."

On why Suniel Shetty inspires him:

"His morning routine never changes. Even after a late-night shoot, he's up by 5:30-6 AM, does yoga or meditation, then hits the gym. Before anyone wakes up, he's done. By 7 AM his granddaughter wakes up, and he spends the morning with us before heading to work."

On if cricket has ever made him cry:

"Many, many, many times. It's not that players don't want to open up. We just don't say it in front of the camera. Like every other Indian, we think that looking for help is a sign of weakness. It took me a lot to say that, okay, I will take therapy. It's helped me tremendously. I suggest it to a lot of players in the dressing room, as well.

But, there's still a big section of people that still think it's a sign of weakness - things like he's lost the drive to play cricket or he's become soft. I've heard the term "soft" so many times about me because I am soft spoken, don't give headline interviews, and slip under the radar. It pisses me off the most."

Like an Athlete

Hosted by renowned sports presenter Jatin Sapru, Like an Athlete is Humans of Bombay's newest IP -- a raw, immersive series that follows top athletes through a day in their life. Jatin explores their training, diet, sleep, recovery, and the discipline that drives them.

A New Chapter for Humans of Bombay

With Like an Athlete, Humans of Bombay expands into sports storytelling, bringing audiences closer to the human beings behind the jerseys. The series highlights the values that define champions -- resilience, focus, consistency, and humility.

Watch the full episode here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=6A9VuqEZrCw

