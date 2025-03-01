Kladio Bets Big On Experiential Learning and AI To Transform Conventional Education Models

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 1: With the advent of Industry 4.0, the global industry is eyeing a workforce that is not only technically proficient but also adaptable and innovative. In India, the ambitious National Education Policy(NEP) 2020 lays the groundwork for incorporating technology-oriented education and hands-on experiences to nurture future-ready professionals.

Furthermore, the government of India has rolled out comprehensive programs like Prerana to foster experiential and inspirational learning as well as real-world exposure among students across the country.

Determined to complement these endeavours, digital education platform Kladio has forayed into India's education landscape to emphasise experiential learning and promising technologies like Artificial Intelligence.

According to Tannay Jit Singh, Founder of KLADIO and a third-generation edupreneur, the platform boasts a highly experienced leadership team with a clear objective to redefine the educational paradigm.

"Our mission is to redefine education delivery and nurture a conducive environment for critical thinking, strategic collaboration, and industry engagement. This will not only empower students to evolve into industry leaders and change agents but also positively impact communities and drive societal change,'' said Singh.

This approach aims to fill the void between theoretical knowledge and practical application, allowing students to leverage emerging opportunities and navigate the complexities of the evolving industry landscape.

"Today's education system separates theoretical learning from practical application. Students are taught from books and have to pass exams, but there is a lack of integration with real-world experiences. We aim to bridge this gap by ensuring that students not only learn the theory but also understand how to apply it in practical scenarios, whether they are starting their own business or preparing for a career in a company,'' said Gaurav Sonje, Business Head at Kladio.

Setting a new standard in India's education sector, Kladio has unveiled an 18-month Family Business Management course. The program furnishes individuals with a 360-degree understanding of streamlining and expanding diverse family-owned businesses.

The platform is also making significant strides in harnessing the true potential of AI and its tools for enhancing the career readiness and professional skills of individuals.

"AI in today's world is irresistible. We want our students to learn how to use it as a catalyst, not as a replacement. By understanding and leveraging various AI tools, they can enhance their skills and employment readiness. At Kladio, we aim to introduce these tools to our students, enabling them to utilise AI as an enabler for their professional growth,'' added Sonje.

With a strong vision to deliver global learning experiences, Kladio's educational programs are designed to offer an immersive curriculum to facilitate students to thrive in an interconnected world.

''At Kladio, our goal is to create a unique educational experience that transcends geographical boundaries. Whether our students are in Dubai, Europe, Asia, or South America, our programs are designed to be relevant and impactful globally. We aim to equip our students with skills that are recognised and valued worldwide,'' said Mr. Greg Cooper, Director of Global Operations at Kladio.

The platform also claims to be in discussions with some of the world's top educational institutions and diverse industry verticals to forge meaningful collaborations. These partnerships aim to provide students with direct exposure and expertise from prominent organisations around the globe.

India's education framework is undergoing considerable change. Kladio's commitment to bolstering quality education with a combination of robust alliances, exceptional curriculum and incorporating cutting-edge technology is a step in the right direction. With this, the platform is not only addressing the immediate challenges confronting educators and learners but also pioneering new benchmarks for future educational practices.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)