KLH Global Business School Launches Certificate Program in Digital Marketing with AI

New Delhi [India], May 29: KLH Global Business School (KLH GBS), Hyderabad has announced the launch of its pioneering Certificate Program in Digital Marketing with AI. This program is specifically designed to cultivate future-ready professionals equipped to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital economy, expertly blending the power of artificial intelligence with essential digital marketing techniques.

The one-month, hybrid-format program is set to commence on June 15, 2025. It features 30 intensive online sessions, complemented by a unique 4-day immersive campus experience at the modern KLH GBS campus in Kondapur, Hyderabad. The comprehensive course fee is Rs30,000, and the program is open to individuals aged 18 and above, including students, entrepreneurs, freelancers, content creators, and marketing professionals looking to significantly upgrade their digital marketing capabilities with advanced AI tools.

Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KLEF Deemed to be University, commented on the strategic importance of this new offering, "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, practical skills augmented by artificial intelligence are no longer an advantage, but a necessity. This program is a testament to our commitment to bridge the industry-academia gap, ensuring our learners emerge as leaders in the AI-driven digital economy."

Dr. Anand Bethapudi, Dean of KLH Global Business School further elaborated on the program's immediate impact, stating that it will enable learners with real-world, AI-enhanced marketing skills that are absolutely critical for success. This initiative aligns with the school's broader vision to foster global business leaders equipped with both sharp technological insight and strategic creativity.

The rich and hands-on curriculum covers a wide array of crucial topics, including website building, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), email and social media marketing, influencer outreach, meme marketing, and campaign automation. Participants will gain practical experience using cutting-edge tools such as ChatGPT, Canva, Google Keyword Planner, and Meta Ads Manager. A distinctive feature of this program is its strong focus on AI integration, enabling learners to efficiently generate content, design smarter campaigns, target audiences more effectively, and make data-driven decisions that impact real-world results.

Registrations for this pioneering program are now open and are being accepted on a rolling basis. Interested candidates are strongly encouraged to apply early to secure their seats in this high-demand program. KLH GBS of #KLEF Deemed to be University, committed to fostering global business leaders equipped with technological insight and strategic creativity.

For more detailed information, call 93984 34621, write at onlinegbs@klh.edu.in or visit https://gbs.klh.edu.in/

