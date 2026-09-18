Klook and Kagoshima Prefecture Launch Free Shinkansen Campaign for International Travelers

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 18: In collaboration with Kagoshima Prefecture, Klook, a leading pan-regional experiences platform in Asia Pacific, launches a campaign that subsidizes international visitors' Shinkansen fares.

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The collaboration begins with a limited-time campaign starting from 18 September 2026 across eight markets: The United States, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China.

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Travelers from these markets, who arrive via Fukuoka Airport and book at least one night at a participating Kagoshima hotel through Klook, will receive a free one-way Shinkansen ticket (up to 11,420 yen) from Hakata to Kagoshima.

[CAMPAIGN DETAILS]

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- Campaign Period: 18 September 2026 – 28 February 2027 or while stocks last, whichever occurs first.

- Campaign Details: Tickets equivalent to a one-way Shinkansen fare from Hakata to Kagoshima (up to 11,420 yen) will be provided

- Eligible Countries and Regions: United States, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China

- Eligibility Requirements: Travelers who transit through Fukuoka Airport and book a hotel in Kagoshima Prefecture for at least one night via Klook

"Fukuoka is the main gateway to Kyushu for many international travelers, yet few venture further south, even though Kagoshima is only around 80 minutes away by Shinkansen," said Wataru Masuda, General Manager of Klook Japan. "That means Kagoshima often sits outside the typical international travel itinerary. By making it easier for travelers to discover and experience the prefecture, we can help extend their journeys beyond the usual routes, bring more visitors to Kagoshima, and create more opportunities for local merchants and tour operators."

Klook's Dispersal Track Record: What Hiroshima Demonstrated

Kagoshima is not Klook's first effort at redirecting international travelers from major gateways to emerging destinations in Japan.

Hiroshima offers a strong precedent.

There, Klook worked with local authorities and merchant partners to bundle Shinkansen access with local experiences through the Klook Pass Hiroshima, which saw sales increase more than twelvefold after launch.

In 2026, Klook's Kreatorverse Japan also brought around 120 content creators from 20 markets to Hiroshima, helping drive a sustained increase in monthly booking traffic to the destination.

Klook now tracks booking growth outside Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka against growth within those cities as an ongoing measure of whether its dispersal efforts are working.

The results have been significant. Hiroshima product revenue grew 30% year-on-year in 2026 year-to-date, outpacing Klook's overall growth in Japan.

These results provide the clearest precedent for the Kagoshima partnership: not a one-off ticket promotion, but a broader, multi-channel effort combining product bundling, creator content, destination marketing, and digital access to build sustained travel demand over time.

What's Next: Klook Pass Kagoshima

Klook held an in-person seminar for Kagoshima merchants last month, helping local businesses digitize their operations and onboard onto the Klook platform. The next step is to develop the Klook Pass Kagoshima, a bundled experiences product modeled on Klook Pass Hiroshima.

This aims to remove a second layer of friction: what to do in Kagoshima. With Klook Pass Kagoshima, travelers can spend less time planning and more time enjoying a curated selection of local experiences bundled into one convenient, value-driven pass.

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