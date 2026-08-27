Klook and Mastercard collaborate to enhance travelers' experiences across Asia Pacific

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Singapore, August 27: Klook, a leading pan-regional experiences platform in Asia Pacific, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, to create more rewarding and seamless travel experiences for consumers.

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The collaboration is built on three strategic pillars: enhancing cardholder value, unlocking new travel and lifestyle opportunities, and advancing innovative payment experiences. Together, these initiatives are designed to address the evolving expectations of travelers across Asia Pacific, as identified in Klook's Travel Pulse 2026.

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The Klook Travel Pulse research underscores a growing trend among travelers who are seeking meaningful experiences with experience-led journeys in addition with the best value. While 47% of APAC consumers actively seek deals, discounts and bundled offers, and 42% book earlier to secure better prices, travel decisions are increasingly being driven by experiences. More than half of travelers no longer begin with a destination in mind, with 23% choosing their destination based on a specific activity and 73% willing to visit a lesser-known city for a unique event.

Against this backdrop, the Klook-Mastercard collaboration will introduce a range of propositions designed to bring more value to travelers with exclusive discounts and privileges for Mastercard cardholders in time for the year-end travel period. This collaboration lays the groundwork for a growing pipeline of entertainment benefits, with more exciting opportunities to be announced as the collaboration deepens.

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"Experiences give travel meaning, creating moments that become lasting memories," said Eric Gnock Fah, Co-Founder and President at Klook. "By combining Klook's experiences platform with Mastercard's global network and trusted payments infrastructure, we can help travelers discover more, unlock greater value, and spend less time planning and more time experiencing the world."

"The future of travel will be shaped by ecosystems that bring together the best of technology, payments and experiences. Through collaborations with industry leaders like Klook, with their deep insights on travelers, Mastercard is helping create more personalized, rewarding and seamless journeys across the region. Together, we're unlocking new ways for consumers to discover, access and enjoy the experiences that matter most to them," said Peter Robejsek, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

Looking ahead, Klook and Mastercard will explore opportunities to further strengthen their collaboration across a range of strategic growth areas, from deepening data collaboration to evaluating next-generation payment innovations. Together, the companies aim to unlock new value for travelers and help shape the future of connected travel experiences.

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