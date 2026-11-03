Klook launches K.ai, an AI agent that manages merchants' back-office operations

PRNewswire

Singapore/ Hong Kong, November 3: Klook, a leading global platform for experiences, launches K.ai, an AI agent that helps experiences merchants manage their businesses by executing everyday tasks in Klook's merchant portal.

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Unlike conventional AI assistants that only answer questions or provide recommendations, K.ai can retrieve business information and act on merchants' instructions, from checking bookings and availability to updating inventory and pricing. This reduces the need for merchants to navigate multiple menus and complete routine tasks manually.

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K.ai is now being introduced to Klook's merchants through a phased global rollout, ahead of the year-end travel season.

Bringing SMEs from offline to AI-powered operations

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Experiences remain one of travel's least digitized categories. According to Euromonitor, only about 34% of experiences bookings are made online, compared with 66% for accommodations and 81% for flights.

A key reason is fragmentation: small and medium-sized (SME) operators make up around 95% of the sector, and many lack the digital reach to sell beyond walk-ins and offline channels. The result is a large, fragmented supply base that travelers still struggle to find, compare and book online.

By bringing these merchants online, Klook makes them discoverable and bookable to travelers worldwide, and by embedding AI into Klook's existing tech infrastructure, it helps them leapfrog from manual processes to AI-powered business management.

"Many experiences merchants don't have dedicated teams to manage technology or back-office operations. With K.ai, we're bringing the most practical and valuable agentic AI capabilities into their day-to-day operations, removing much of the manual work involved in running their businesses, so they can spend more time on what they do best: delivering meaningful experiences for travelers," says Bernie Xiong, Co-founder and CTO of Klook.

From answering questions to getting work done

For SME merchants, managing bookings, inventory and pricing is essential but time-consuming. While most AI business assistants only answer questions, K.ai goes further — it answers questions and takes action.

A merchant can ask, "What did my bookings look like last week?" and receive a report. The merchant can then instruct K.ai to "Raise the weekend price by 10%" and have the change applied in the merchant portal.

Early results from merchants using K.ai demonstrate operational improvements. Tasks that required multiple steps can now be completed 95% faster for individual inventory and pricing updates, and 97% faster for batch checks of products, inventory and orders.

Beyond efficiency, merchants using K.ai recorded 3.4 times as many monthly bookings of those not using the agent. With the ability to adjust operational details in seconds, merchants are better equipped to respond to changing demand and capture booking opportunities.

"I used to block out an hour every morning to update prices and availability across my tours," says Erica Yu, Co-founder of MyProGuide in Taiwan. "The difference is tangible. Now I tell K.ai what I want, and it's done before my coffee is. I'm catching last-minute demand that I used to miss, and I finally have more time to work on the tours themselves."

From back-office operations to business growth

Beyond supporting day-to-day merchant portal operations and queries, K.ai also simplifies other time-consuming aspects of running an experiences business.

With one-click product listing, merchants can upload existing materials and have K.ai generate structured product listings, pre-filling fields for merchants to review and edit instead of building listings from scratch.

K.ai also helps merchants make more informed business decisions by turning customer reviews and performance data into actionable insights.

Through the Reviews and Dashboard pages, K.ai highlights changes in business performance, identifies potential reasons behind them and surfaces opportunities for improvement. This helps merchants better understand customer needs, improve service quality and refine their offerings, shifting their focus from routine administration to growing their businesses.

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