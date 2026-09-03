Klub Spiritual’s AKK MAHOTSAV 2026, Under Swami Oma The AKK’s Vision, Celebrates Love, Beauty & Character with CHARAAG-E-DAIR, Madhubala Beauty Award

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Klub Spiritual successfully concluded the prestigious AKK MAHOTSAV 2026 at The Club, DN Nagar, Andheri (W), Mumbai, bringing together distinguished personalities from cinema, arts, literature, media, public life, and spirituality for a remarkable celebration of human excellence and cultural harmony. Held under the vision and spiritual philosophy of Swami Oma The AKK, the evening proved to be a resounding success, honoring individuals whose extraordinary contributions have enriched society and inspired generations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The evening featured the conferment of three prestigious honours: CHARAAG - E - DAIR: In Search of Real Love, recognizing exceptional contributions to cinema, literature, music, art, culture, and humanity; MADHUBALA BEAUTY AWARDS, celebrating timeless beauty, grace, and elegance in cinema and culture; and CHARACTER TREE HONORS, acknowledging individuals whose integrity, compassion, and inner strength have positively impacted society. Each award was presented to luminaries whose work exemplifies the core values of love, beauty, character, and spiritual excellence.

The 2026 edition held special significance as AKK MAHOTSAV paid tribute to the 100-year legacy of Marilyn Monroe, an enduring global icon whose artistry, individuality, and cultural influence continue to transcend time and inspire generations worldwide. This centennial tribute resonated deeply with attendees, underscoring the evening’s celebration of timeless ideals that define human excellence.

Advertisement

The evening also witnessed the launch of the book Buddh: Ek Adhyatmik Durghatna, authored by Oma D AKK, adding another significant literary and spiritual highlight to the celebrations. The book explores spiritual thought and perspectives through the vision of its author, further reflecting the deeper philosophical essence of the evening.

The evening saw the presence of the awarders and awardees Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divya Dutta, Subhash Ghai, Rajkumar Santoshi, Sameer Anjaan, Rumy Jafry, Jaspindar Narula, Shweta Tripathi, Dr. Madhu Chopra, Mridula Tripathi, Madhushree Bhattacharya, Shailesh Lodha, Vijayta Pandit, Brijendra Kala, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Aoora, Rhiya Yadav, Lakshmi Manchu, Kausar Siddiqui, Alankritaa Sahai, Tinu Verma, Rashmi Aarya, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Siddharth Sibal & Many More

The evening proved to be a meaningful gathering where remarkable individuals came together in the spirit of love, beauty, character, creativity, and spiritual harmony. One of the event highlight was Pankaj tripathi was surprised by chirag e dair for an amazing human being. The success of AKK MAHOTSAV 2026 reinforces Klub Spiritual’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating those who have illuminated society through their unique contributions to culture, spirituality, and humanity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)