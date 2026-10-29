KNAV Acquires Fastrics to Expand Governance, Risk & Compliance and Connected Reporting Capabilities

BusinessWire India

Atlanta (Georgia) [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: KNAV, a global accounting and advisory firm delivering integrated services across assurance, tax and advisory, today announced the acquisition of Fastrics, a Florida headquartered technology consulting and digital transformation firm.

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The acquisition adds 28 U.S.-based professionals to KNAV, expanding the firm’s technology consulting and managed services capabilities.

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Fastrics helps organizations evaluate and assess technology and cyber risk, modernize operations through advanced analytics, automate compliance controls and processes, and optimize business performance by unlocking greater value from technology. The firm is particularly known for its Workiva expertise and connected reporting solutions across financial reporting, governance, risk management, compliance, and internal controls.

“This acquisition is an important step in KNAV’s evolution as a technology-enabled professional services firm,” said Nishta Sharma, CEO, KNAV Advisory Inc. “Fastrics brings exceptional talent and complementary capabilities that strengthen our ability to help clients improve reporting, manage risk, streamline processes, and make better use of technology.”

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The acquisition also reflects KNAV’s broader commitment to technology, automation, and AI, including its continued investment in KNAV TARA, the firm’s internal AI platform.

Expanding Governance, Risk & Compliance and Connected Reporting

The acquisition complements KNAV’s Risk Advisory practice and its proprietary GRC Hub client solution, which helps organizations manage governance, risk, compliance, internal controls, and reporting requirements through a single framework.

By combining Fastrics’ Workiva capabilities with KNAV’s advisory and GRC experience, the firm will be able to support clients across implementation, reporting, internal controls, compliance, automation, and ongoing program management.

“We are excited to join KNAV and become part of a firm that shares our commitment to innovation, excellence, and client service,” said Corey Sherman, Managing Partner of Fastrics. “By combining our digital transformation, data analytics, cybersecurity, and technology risk expertise with KNAV’s advisory, risk, accounting, tax, and compliance capabilities, we can deliver greater value to clients as they respond to changing business and regulatory requirements.”

The acquisition supports KNAV’s strategy of expanding its advisory and technology capabilities across key global markets. With offices in the US, India, Singapore, UK, the Netherlands, UAE, Canada, and Australia, KNAV is positioned to support middle-market and multinational clients with coordinated services across regions.

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