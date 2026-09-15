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Home / Business / KNAV Launches Enterprise GRC Platform to Unify Compliance, Governance and Risk Management

KNAV Launches Enterprise GRC Platform to Unify Compliance, Governance and Risk Management

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ANI
Updated At : 04:38 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

Atlanta (Georgia) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: KNAV, a global accounting and advisory firm delivering integrated services across assurance, tax and advisory, today announced the launch of its enterprise risk and compliance intelligence platform, KNAV GRC to help organizations simplify compliance, strengthen governance, and gain real-time visibility into risks across the enterprise.

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KNAV GRC is an enterprise SaaS platform that brings together regulatory compliance, trust certifications, risk management, and assurance activities into a single system of record for governance. The platform replaces fragmented compliance processes with an integrated approach, enabling organizations to manage risk, compliance, and controls more effectively while advancing continuous good governance across the enterprise.

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The modular platform enables organizations to manage compliance obligations, risks, internal controls, third party risks, IT assets, control testing, and audits from a single environment. It integrates with enterprise systems and applies advanced analytics to continuously monitor activities, helping organizations identify patterns, detect anomalies, and gain actionable insights.

By connecting enterprise data with compliance and control workflows, KNAV GRC helps reduce compliance costs while strengthening ownership, transparency, and accountability. Built on a secure, scalable architecture, the platform provides role-based access, robust data protection, and comprehensive audit trails, enabling organizations to adapt to evolving regulations, growing data volumes, and increasingly complex operations.

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"As regulatory requirements continue to evolve, organizations need a more intelligent and integrated approach to governance, risk, and compliance," said Nishta Sharma, CEO, KNAV Advisory Inc. " KNAV GRC enables enterprises to manage risk and compliance consistently, giving leaders the insights they need to make informed decisions with confidence.”

Anvay Paranjape, Partner, Risk Advisory, KNAV, added, “KNAV GRC is built to address the recurring challenges organizations face in managing compliance, risk, controls, and audits across disconnected processes. By bringing these functions together on a unified platform, it enhances visibility, strengthens accountability, and supports more effective governance. We remain committed to continuously evolving the platform while upholding the security, auditability, and governance standards our clients expect from KNAV.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, KNAV distinguishes itself through its integrated global delivery model and multidisciplinary capabilities, serving high-growth enterprises along with established organizations. By bringing together specialized expertise and seamless global execution, the firm helps its clients navigate complexity, manage risk, and unlock growth opportunities across markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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