Knee Replacement at 50: When Is Surgery Actually Necessary?

Turning 50 does not automatically mean that a person needs knee replacement surgery. However, persistent knee pain, stiffness, and difficulty walking can make everyday activities increasingly challenging, particularly when knee arthritis begins to affect mobility and quality of life.

So, how do you know when surgery is actually necessary? Is it possible to manage knee arthritis without an operation, or does delaying treatment make the condition worse?

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According to Dr. Dheeraj Dubay, an experienced orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon in Jaipur, the decision to undergo knee replacement should depend on the severity of joint damage, the extent of pain, the patient's mobility and the response to non-surgical treatments. Age is an important consideration, but it should not be the only factor guiding treatment.

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Dr. Dubay serves as Director of Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery at Shalby Hospital Jaipur. With 24 years of orthopaedic experience, more than 40,000 surgeries performed across his career, and specialised training in joint replacement, he has extensive experience in treating patients with knee and hip conditions. His work includes robotic-assisted, computer-navigated, minimally invasive, and revision joint replacement procedures, where clinically appropriate.

His professional achievements include a Forbes World Record for performing 34 joint replacement surgeries in a single day, recognition in the Golden Book of World Records, participation as faculty at national and international orthopaedic conferences, and fellowship programmes designed to train orthopaedic surgeons in joint replacement techniques.

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For patients considering knee replacement at 50, understanding when surgery is necessary and when other treatments may be appropriate is the first step towards making an informed decision.

When Is Knee Replacement Surgery Necessary at 50?

Knee replacement surgery is generally considered when advanced arthritis causes persistent pain and significant difficulty with daily activities, despite appropriate non-surgical treatment.

Dr. Dheeraj Dubay assesses several factors before recommending surgery, including the condition of the cartilage, the severity of symptoms, the patient's overall health, and the impact of knee pain on everyday life.

1. Persistent Knee Pain That Limits Daily Activities

One of the most important signs that knee replacement may be necessary is pain that affects routine activities such as walking, climbing stairs, standing up from a chair, or getting in and out of a vehicle.

When knee pain continues despite medication, physiotherapy, exercise, and other appropriate treatments, an orthopaedic evaluation can help establish whether the joint damage has progressed to a stage where surgery may provide meaningful relief.

2. Advanced Osteoarthritis and Significant Joint Damage

Osteoarthritis gradually damages the cartilage that cushions the knee joint. In advanced cases, the cartilage becomes severely worn, leading to pain, stiffness, swelling, and restricted movement.

An orthopaedic surgeon may recommend X-rays and a physical examination to determine the extent of joint damage. However, imaging findings must be considered alongside the patient's symptoms and functional limitations.

Dr. Dheeraj Dubay evaluates these factors to help determine whether a patient may benefit from continued conservative treatment, partial knee replacement or total knee replacement.

3. Non-Surgical Treatments No Longer Provide Adequate Relief

Many people can manage knee arthritis without surgery, particularly during its earlier stages. Treatment options may include physiotherapy, muscle strengthening, weight management, activity modification, and appropriate medication.

However, when these measures no longer provide sufficient relief and knee pain continues to interfere with daily activities, knee replacement may become a reasonable option.

The objective is not to recommend surgery prematurely, but to identify the most appropriate treatment for the patient's condition.

Why Consider Dr. Dheeraj Dubay for Knee Replacement Surgery?

Choosing a joint replacement surgeon involves more than comparing procedures or technology. Patients should consider the surgeon's qualifications, practical experience, familiarity with different surgical approaches, and ability to explain treatment options and recovery expectations.

Dr. Dheeraj Dubay's professional record includes several notable milestones in orthopaedic surgery.

24 Years of Orthopaedic Experience

Dr. Dubay has 24 years of orthopaedic experience and has performed more than 40,000 surgeries across his career. His clinical practice at Shalby Hospital Jaipur focuses on knee and hip replacement, including complex and revision procedures where appropriate.

This experience is relevant when assessing patients with different degrees of arthritis, joint deformity, and previous surgical history. The appropriate procedure still depends on an individual clinical assessment.

Forbes World Record for Joint Replacement Surgery

Dr. Dheeraj Dubay achieved a notable surgical milestone on 9 May 2024, performing 34 joint replacement surgeries in a single day, comprising 33 knee replacements and one hip replacement, according to his official website.

The achievement earned recognition from Forbes World Records and was also associated with the Indian Book of Records and the Golden Book of World Records.

This milestone is a significant part of his professional record in joint replacement surgery. It should be considered alongside his qualifications, clinical assessment, and approach to patient care when evaluating a surgeon.

Golden Book of World Records Recognition

Dr. Dubay has also been associated with a Golden Book of World Records recognition for an event in which a large number of patients who had undergone knee replacement performed yoga together.

The milestone highlights an important aspect of joint replacement care: helping patients work towards improved movement and participation in daily activities following surgery. Individual recovery and mobility outcomes, however, vary according to health, rehabilitation, and other factors.

Experience with Robotic and Other Joint Replacement Techniques

As Director of Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery at Shalby Hospital Jaipur, Dr. Dubay works with different approaches to knee and hip replacement.

Robotic-assisted and computer-navigated techniques can help surgeons plan procedures and assess alignment. Their suitability depends on the patient's anatomy, the pattern of arthritis, and the surgeon's clinical judgement. These technologies do not eliminate surgical risks or guarantee a particular outcome.

Dr. Dubay's experience with different approaches allows treatment planning to be tailored to the individual rather than assuming that one technique is appropriate for everyone.

Faculty at National and International Orthopaedic Conferences

Dr. Dubay has participated as faculty at national and international orthopaedic conferences. These professional engagements provide opportunities to share surgical experience, discuss developments in joint replacement, and contribute to professional education.

Fellowship Programmes for Orthopaedic Surgeons

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Dubay runs fellowship programmes intended to educate and train orthopaedic surgeons in joint replacement surgery.

Training other surgeons is an important contribution to the development of clinical expertise and knowledge sharing within orthopaedics.

Awards and Professional Recognition

Dr. Dubay has received professional recognition for his work in joint replacement surgery, including the Healthcare Award 2022 for Best Joint Replacement Surgeon of Rajasthan from Dainik Bhaskar and the ET Inspiring Leaders Award 2025, as listed on his official website.

He has also received recognition from public officials, including Governors and Health Ministers, for his contribution to joint replacement surgery.

These achievements, together with his surgical experience, specialist training and work in professional education, form the basis for considering Dr. Dheeraj Dubay when researching a knee replacement surgeon in Jaipur.

The Right Time for Knee Replacement at 50

Knee replacement at 50 is not automatically too early, and it is not inevitable for everyone with knee pain. The decision depends on the degree of arthritis, the severity of symptoms, the response to non-surgical treatment, and the patient's overall health.

If knee pain is affecting sleep, walking, work, or other daily activities, consulting an orthopaedic specialist can help clarify the diagnosis and available treatment options.

Dr. Dheeraj Dubay, Director of Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery at Shalby Hospital Jaipur, evaluates patients with knee and hip conditions to determine whether conservative treatment, partial knee replacement or total knee replacement may be appropriate.

The goal is to relieve pain, preserve mobility, and help patients make informed decisions about their long-term joint health. Surgery should be recommended when the expected benefits justify the risks, not simply because a patient has reached a particular age.

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