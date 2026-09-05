KNOJIA Brings India’s First Indie Horror-Pop Experience With “Zinda Lash”

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: Horror-pop is still a relatively unexplored space in India’s independent music scene, and Delhi-based independent artist KNOJIA is taking a rather unusual approach to it with his latest project, “Zinda Lash.” The song brings together horror, romance and pop, but what makes it interesting is the way KNOJIA has tried to build an actual story around the music.

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The project takes some inspiration from the kind of visual storytelling famously seen in Michael Jackson’s Thriller, but “Zinda Lash” has its own Indian identity. Instead of simply using familiar zombie or supernatural imagery, the story revolves around a much darker relationship — a man falling into a dangerous romance with a chudail.

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That idea gives the song a completely different atmosphere. There is romance in the story, but it is mixed with obsession, fear and the supernatural, creating a world that feels both intriguing and unsettling.

A lot of that atmosphere comes from the locations used for the music video. KNOJIA and his team chose to shoot parts of the project in a real cemetery rather than depending entirely on studio sets. Some scenes were also filmed inside an abandoned and burnt-out hospital in North Delhi. These locations bring a certain rawness to the video and make the horror elements feel more natural.

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For KNOJIA, experimentation seems to be an important part of his journey as an independent artist. He has been exploring different sounds and visual styles rather than staying within one fixed musical format. With “Zinda Lash,” music, storytelling and visuals come together as parts of the same idea.

The project is also quite personal from a creative standpoint. KNOJIA has written the lyrics, composed the song and performed the vocals himself. That hands-on involvement gives “Zinda Lash” a clear artistic direction and allows the song to feel more like a complete concept rather than just another standalone release.

“Zinda Lash” — Song Credits

“Zinda Lash” is written, composed and performed by KNOJIA. Swaggar is responsible for the music production, helping shape the song’s dark and atmospheric sound. The visual side of the project is directed and shot by RonakFilms, whose cinematography adds to the eerie and cinematic feel of the story.

Together, the team has created a project where the music and video are closely connected. The unconventional locations, horror-inspired visuals and dark-romance storyline all work alongside the song rather than simply serving as decoration.

Why “Zinda Lash” Stands Out

At its heart, “Zinda Lash” is about turning ideas of heartbreak, obsession and complicated love into a horror story. It brings together three worlds that are not often seen together in Indian independent music — music, horror and dark romance.

KNOJIA’s intention seems to go beyond simply releasing a song. He is trying to create a complete world around the track, where the sound, story and visuals all contribute to the same experience.

That approach is becoming increasingly interesting as India’s independent music scene continues to grow. Artists today have more room to experiment with genres, concepts and visual storytelling, and projects like “Zinda Lash” show how international influences can be reimagined through distinctly Indian themes.

The Artist Behind “Zinda Lash”

KNOJIA, professionally known as Aman Kanojia, is a Delhi-based independent vocalist, composer, lyricist and former rapper. One of the more noticeable aspects of his work is his willingness to move between different sounds instead of limiting himself to a single genre.

His music has explored pop, indie-pop, Punjabi music, Bollywood-inspired sounds, Haryanvi, rock and hip-hop. This variety has become an important part of his identity as an independent artist.

His track “Nazra” marked an important point in his journey, crossing 2.5 million+ streams on Spotify and generating 500K+ views across Instagram and Facebook Reels. The response helped establish KNOJIA as an independent artist capable of building an audience through digital platforms.

Over time, songs such as “Nazra,” “Hikk Da Taveet” and “Dil Bey Peer” have reflected different sides of his musical style. With “Zinda Lash,” he moves into considerably darker territory and adds horror and cinematic storytelling to the mix.

What makes the project particularly interesting is that KNOJIA isn't trying to follow a conventional formula. He is experimenting with how an independent song can become a larger visual and narrative experience.

Whether horror-pop eventually develops into a bigger space within India's independent music scene is something only time will tell. For now, “Zinda Lash” gives KNOJIA an opportunity to experiment with something different — bringing together horror, romance, pop and Indian folklore in a way that feels distinctly his own.

With “Zinda Lash,” KNOJIA is not just releasing another track; he is experimenting with a darker side of independent music and creating a story that listeners can experience through both sound and visuals.

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