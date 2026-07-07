Knowledgeum Academy Celebrates Outstanding IBDP Results with 100 percent Pass Rate and Top Score of 41

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 7: There is immense pride and celebration at Knowledgeum Academy, an IB World School, as it announces outstanding results in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) examinations for the Class of 2024-2026. Backed by the prestigious JAIN Group, the academy celebrates its exceptional performance with a 100% pass rate, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence and holistic education.

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The graduating cohort achieved an average score of 32 points, with the highest individual score of 41.

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Leading the class are Jahnavi C T (41/45), who will be pursuing higher education at Krea University, India; Moksh Venkata Sai Yellapu (40/45) and Murali Madhava P (40/45), both heading to the University of Warwick, UK; and Ojaswin Tharan (40/45), who has secured admission to King's College London, UK.

For the Knowledgeum Academy community, these results represent far more than academic statistics. They reflect the determination of learners who embraced challenges with confidence, as well as the unwavering support of a dedicated team of IB-trained educators, university counsellors, mentors, staff and parents who guided them throughout their two-year journey.

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Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Founder Chairman of JAIN Group and Founder of Knowledgeum Academy, shared his congratulations:

"This class has shown what can be accomplished when education moves beyond the classroom and learners step beyond their comfort zones. Seeing our learners surpass global averages and achieve the prestigious 40+ milestone is truly inspiring."

Reflecting on the learners' transformational journey, Ms. Aparna Prasad, Founder of Knowledgeum Academy, added, "Watching these young individuals walk into the academy in 2024 and seeing who they have become today is truly heartening. These results are a testament to the quiet hours of hard work, the courage to embrace challenging opportunities, and the unwavering support of parents and educators. They have transformed rigorous academic experiences into a future filled with limitless possibilities."

The achievements of the Class of 2024-2026 extend well beyond examination results. As a UCAS-registered centre, Knowledgeum Academy's personalised university guidance and mentorship have empowered learners to realise their global aspirations. Members of the graduating cohort have already secured offers from leading universities in India and internationally, including the University of California, the University of Melbourne, Singapore Management University, Krea University, Ashoka University, the University of Warwick, and King's College London, among others. Learners will be pursuing diverse disciplines spanning liberal arts, business, engineering, design, technology, and the sciences. Several have also been awarded attractive merit-based scholarships in recognition of their academic excellence and holistic achievements.

As Knowledgeum Academy celebrates another milestone, the success of the Class of 2024-2026 reinforces the institution's reputation as one of Bengaluru's leading IB World Schools. More importantly, it reflects the academy's enduring commitment to nurturing intellectually curious, compassionate, and future-ready global citizens who are prepared to make meaningful contributions to Bharat and the world.

To learn more about Knowledgeum Academy and its IBDP offerings, visit www.knowledgeumacademy.in.

About Knowledgeum Academy

Knowledgeum Academy, an IB World School in Bengaluru and part of the well-known JAIN Group, offers the globally recognised International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (IBDP) for Grades 11 and 12.

Recognised as India's Top Emerging International School by Education Today in 2023, Knowledgeum Academy combines rigorous academics with personalised mentorship, university guidance, and experiential learning to prepare learners for success at leading universities in India and around the world.

For media inquiries, please contact media@jgi.ac.in

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