Koemmerling Expands Footprint in Mumbai Region with its New State-of-the-Art Experience Centre in Navi Mumbai

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Koemmerling, a global leader in high-quality uPVC and aluminium window and door systems and a brand of the profine Group, has further strengthened its strategic footprint in the Mumbai metropolitan region with the grand inauguration of its brand-new Experience Centre located at 1306-08, B Wing, 13th Floor, Shelton Sapphire, Plot No. 18 & 19, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400614.

Advertisement

- Inaugurated by Dr. Peter Mrosik, Owner and CEO of profine Group, and Mr. Farid Khan, CMD of profine India, along with Mr Kamal Bajaj, CEO of profine India

Advertisement

- Marked by the launch of the brand-new, non-thermal Minimal Sliding Door engineered specifically for the Indian market

The exclusive facility was officially inaugurated by Dr. Peter Mrosik, Owner and CEO of profine Group, and Mr. Farid Khan, CMD of profine India, along with Mr Kamal Bajaj, CEO of profine India amidst a gathering of prominent architects, developers, industry partners, and members of the fenestration fraternity.

Advertisement

The launch underscores Koemmerling's deep-rooted commitment to India's rapidly growing infrastructure sector. Backed by continuous investments and cutting-edge R&D, the brand continues to deliver the most advanced, German-engineered window and door systems tailored to meet the evolving demands of modern Indian architecture.

Launch of Allure S46 - the Advanced Minimal Sliding Door

Adding a major highlight to the inauguration, Koemmerling introduced its aluminium Minimal Sliding Door System - Allure S46 to the Indian market. Designed to cater to the surging demand for contemporary, light-filled spaces with expansive views, this innovative system boasts a range of high-performance technical specifications:

- Concealed Architecture: Features frame profiles fully concealed within the wall, floor, and ceiling for zero visible tracks or sills, creating an absolute seamless indoor-outdoor transition.

- Sleek Aesthetics: Features an ultra-slim 20 mm interlock sightline that ensures near-seamless closure and maximum transparency.

- Generous Dimensions: Engineered to support large panel sizes of 2m x 3m per panel.

- Robust Glazing & Wind Resistance: Accommodates glass thicknesses ranging from 28 mm to 34 mm and is built to withstand wind pressures of up to 3 kPa.

- Flexible Configurations: Available in both 2-track and 3-track frame configurations to suit diverse architectural layouts.

Leadership Perspectives

Speaking on the strategic expansion, Dr. Peter Mrosik, Owner and CEO of profine Group, shared, "India is one of the most dynamic and vital markets for our global growth. Our continued investments in state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced R&D reflect our unwavering dedication to bringing world-class fenestration solutions closer to our customers. This new Experience Centre in Navi Mumbai and our latest product innovations are a testament to our vision of shaping the future of modern living spaces with German engineering excellence and sustainability at the core."

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Farid Khan, Chairman cum Managing Director of profine India, stated, "The opening of our Navi Mumbai Experience Centre marks a significant milestone in our expansion across the Mumbai region. As the demand for premium, high-performance architectural systems accelerates, we are proud to offer architects, developers, and homeowners an immersive touchpoint to experience our innovations firsthand - such as our newly launched minimal sliding door, which perfectly balances minimalist aesthetics with uncompromised strength."

Adding his perspective on the brand's vision, Mr. Kamal Bajaj, CEO of profine India, expressed, "This state-of-the-art Experience Centre in Navi Mumbai brings us closer to our valued customers in the western region, offering them a direct, immersive experience of our comprehensive range of advanced uPVC and aluminium window and door systems on display. By showcasing our diverse, high-performance product portfolio alongside cutting-edge innovations, we are well-positioned to set new benchmarks in the Indian fenestration industry and empower modern architectural designs."

About Koemmerling & profine Group

Koemmerling is a premier brand under the profine Group, headquartered in Pirmasens, Germany a leading global manufacturer of uPVC and aluminium windows and doors systems, as well as a facade systems and renowned provider of shutter systems and PVC sheets . profine Group combines quality, innovative strength, efficient service, and reliability across its international operations, delivering sustainable solutions that enhance living and working environments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)