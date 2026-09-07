KokoMumu Launches Free Interactive Learning Platform for School Students Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 7: KokoMumu, a free learning platform for school students, has launched with a focus on making learning more interactive, visual and accessible. The platform brings together curriculum-aligned educational content, interactive simulations, visual explanations and practice resources designed to help students understand concepts rather than rely solely on memorisation.

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KokoMumu is being developed as an open learning environment for students, parents and teachers, with resources organised around school subjects, grades, chapters and topics. Its interactive learning experiences allow students to explore concepts visually and learn through experimentation, alongside conventional explanations and practice.

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The platform’s approach is research-informed, with an emphasis on how students engage with, visualise, practise and revisit academic concepts. The goal is to combine sound educational design with technology while keeping core learning resources freely accessible.

“KokoMumu is built around a simple idea: learning becomes more meaningful when students can explore a concept, see how it works and practise it rather than simply memorise an answer,” said Vedant Parashar, Founder of KokoMumu.

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The platform is initially building a broad collection of curriculum-aligned resources, with interactive science and mathematics experiences forming an important part of its learning ecosystem. KokoMumu aims to support multiple school curricula and provide students with a consistent learning environment across subjects and grade levels.

Unlike platforms focused primarily on video consumption or test preparation, KokoMumu is designed around active learning and exploration. Interactive simulations can allow students to change variables, observe outcomes and develop conceptual understanding through experimentation.

The platform is available online at KokoMumu.com, with public educational resources designed to be accessible without requiring students to create an account.

About KokoMumu

KokoMumu is a free, research-informed learning platform designed to make school education more interactive, visual and accessible. It provides curriculum-aligned educational resources, interactive simulations, visual explanations and practice experiences for school students across subjects, grades and curricula.

Website: KokoMumu.com

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