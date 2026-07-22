Kolkata Psychiatrist Dr. Sagnik Mukherjee Raises Awareness on Gen Z Mental Health, Mobile Addiction, Social Withdrawal, and Sleep Disruption

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22: Growing dependence on smartphones, social media, online gaming, and continuous internet access is creating new mental-health concerns among adolescents and young adults. Dr. Sagnik Mukherjee, a psychiatrist practicing in Kolkata, is raising awareness about the need to recognise persistent changes in behaviour, sleep, attention, mood, and daily functioning among Gen Z individuals.

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Mobile or internet use alone does not establish a psychiatric disorder. However, concern may be justified when digital use becomes difficult to control, repeatedly interferes with responsibilities, or is accompanied by sustained distress or impairment in academic, professional, social, or family life.

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Warning Signs Families and Individuals Should Not Ignore

Possible warning signs may include:

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- increasing social withdrawal or avoiding family and offline interactions;

- sleep disruption, late-night screen use, daytime fatigue, or an altered sleep-wake cycle;

- irritability, agitation, or marked distress when internet or mobile access is restricted;

- reduced attention, poor concentration, or difficulty completing routine tasks;

- declining academic performance, reduced work productivity, or repeated absenteeism;

- heightened anxiety, low mood, emotional volatility, or other noticeable behavioural changes.

These signs are not specific to mobile addiction and may occur in several mental-health, medical, developmental, or situational conditions. Their duration, severity, context, and effect on everyday functioning must be assessed before conclusions are drawn.

Why Timely Psychiatric Evaluation Matters

A timely psychiatric evaluation can help determine whether the observed changes are linked to problematic digital use, anxiety, depression, sleep disturbance, attention-related difficulties, substance use, family stress, or another underlying concern. Early assessment may also reduce the risk of prolonged academic, occupational, interpersonal, or emotional deterioration.

Evaluation does not automatically mean medication or hospital admission. The appropriate response depends on the individual and may involve clinical assessment, counselling or psychotherapy, sleep and routine correction, family guidance, behavioural changes around device use, treatment of an underlying condition, or referral for additional support.

Support for Parents, Families, Schools, and Workplaces

Parents and caregivers should avoid treating every instance of heavy screen use as an addiction. At the same time, repeatedly dismissing significant withdrawal, sleep loss, anxiety, aggression, or functional decline as a "phase" can delay appropriate care. Calm discussion, observation of patterns, reasonable boundaries, and professional evaluation are more useful than punishment, confrontation, or sudden device confiscation without understanding the underlying problem.

Schools, colleges, and workplaces can also play a role by noticing sustained changes in attendance, attention, performance, peer interaction, or behaviour and encouraging the individual or family to seek qualified help when required.

Dr. Sagnik Mukherjee's Psychiatric Practice in North Kolkata

Dr. Sagnik Mukherjee holds MBBS and MD qualifications in Psychiatry and provides psychiatric consultations in Kolkata. His practice is located at 19X/1 Dum Dum Road, opposite Cossipore Club and near 7 Tanks Crossing, making it accessible to people travelling from Dum Dum Road and other parts of North Kolkata.

Dr. Mukherjee is also associated with Kolkata Super Speciality Mental Nursing Home. This statement refers only to his professional association and does not imply any additional institutional claim, designation, or endorsement.

Individuals experiencing severe distress, risk of self-harm, aggression, confusion, or an immediate safety concern should seek urgent medical assistance rather than relying solely on online information.

About Dr. Sagnik Mukherjee

Dr. Sagnik Mukherjee completed his MBBS from Calcutta National Medical College in 2008 and his MD in Psychiatry from SVS Medical College, Hyderabad. He practices psychiatry in Kolkata and provides consultations for a range of mental-health concerns across age groups.

Consultation Details

Clinic address: 19X/1 Dum Dum Road, opposite Cossipore Club, near 7 Tanks Crossing, Kolkata, West Bengal 700030

Phone: +91 98313 13020

Email: mhrckol@gmail.com

Website: https://drsagnikmukherjee.com/

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/MPtLnVTYPoWWybt36

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