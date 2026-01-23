Kolkata Witness an All-Women Power Brunch as Naina More Celebrates the Success of Her Book Tea Cups and Turning Points

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 23: Renowned motivational speaker, author, and social activist Naina More hosted the success celebration of her acclaimed book Tea Cups and Turning Points, published by Rupa Publications, on January 21, at Drunken Teddy, Kolkata.

The celebration will take the form of an exclusive all-women brunch, thoughtfully curated to bring together over 200 of Kolkata's most influential women for an afternoon of connection, conversation, and celebration. The guest list includes leading industrialists, women entrepreneurs, professionals from political backgrounds, fashion designers, influencers, bloggers, doctors, and women leaders from diverse fields where women continue to thrive and lead.

Hosted by Naina More herself, the event marks the growing impact and success of Tea Cups and Turning Points -- a book that has resonated widely for its emotional depth, reflective storytelling, and universal themes of transformation.

About the Book

Tea Cups and Turning Points is a collection of short stories that explores the quiet, often unnoticed moments that alter the course of everyday lives. Using the recurring metaphor of a tea cup, the book reflects on pauses, conversations, silences, and choices that become turning points in human journeys.

Since its release, the book has been launched and showcased at prestigious academic and literary platforms, including IIT Kanpur, IIM Shillong, St. Xavier's University, the Kolkata Literary Festival, Kolkata Book Fair, Delhi Book Fair, and the Guwahati Book Fair. It has also been featured at the Germany Book Fair, the world's largest book fair, marking its international presence.

The book is widely available on Amazon (including Kindle edition), Flipkart, and across leading bookstores and e-commerce platforms.

Media Recognition & Acclaim

Tea Cups and Turning Points has received widespread appreciation from media across India and internationally. A notable milestone in its journey was its feature in IndiGo Airlines' in-flight magazine, bringing the book to a vast national and global readership -- a rare recognition for an Indian author.

The book has also been written about and appreciated by Scroll.in, along with several book reviewers, critics, and literary platforms from around the world, further reinforcing its critical and cultural relevance.

The book has additionally found visibility among prominent public figures and celebrities, including being personally shared with and acknowledged by Shashi Tharoor, distinguished author and public intellectual.

Event Highlights

The success celebration is being hosted as a brunch gathering, a format chosen for its warmth, inclusivity, and suitability for women leaders and professionals to engage meaningfully.

For the occasion, Naina More will be seen in a power blazer dress by renowned designer Samant Chauhan, paired with a Louis Vuitton bag, reflecting the spirit of modern femininity, confidence, and leadership that the event celebrates.

The event stands as a celebration not only of a successful book, but of women, achievement, influence, and collective growth.

About the Author

Naina More is a celebrity motivational speaker, three-time TEDx speaker, author, philanthropist, and social activist, widely recognised for her work in mindset transformation, mental wellness, and women's empowerment. A powerful voice in contemporary motivational discourse, she has inspired audiences across India through keynote sessions, public talks, media appearances, and social initiatives.

She is also known for her work as a writer and thought leader, consistently advocating self-belief, emotional resilience, and conscious living.

