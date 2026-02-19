KollegeApply introduces predictive AI tools as admission season gathers pace

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 19: KollegeApply rolled out a set of predictive AI-based tools aimed at helping students navigate the college selection process as India's admission season gathers pace.

With thousands of institutions, multiple counselling processes and changing cut-offs, students often struggle to convert ranks into practical choices. KollegeApply said its new tools are designed to bring greater clarity to this critical stage of the admission journey.

The platform's predictive AI system draws on historical admissions data, counselling trends and programme-level demand to estimate realistic admission possibilities and shortlist colleges that align with a student's academic profile and preferences.

Among the tools introduced are an AI Rank Predictor, which estimates admission ranges based on past cut-off behaviour, and an AI College Predictor, which suggests institutions based on rank, programme demand, location and budget.

The company has also launched an ROI Calculator that allows students to compare programme costs with typical placement outcomes, along with an Education Breakeven and ROI Calculator that helps students understand how long it may take to recover education costs under different earning scenarios.

KollegeApply said the tools are intended to support counselling efforts rather than replace them.

Arpit Verma, a member of KollegeApply's founding team, said students today often face the challenge of interpreting large volumes of admission-related information within tight timelines.

"Students are expected to make high-stakes choices in a short time frame, often using fragmented information. Predictive AI tools bring these elements together and offer a clearer view of what lies ahead. The goal is to help students take more informed and confident decisions," Arpit said.

Industry observers note that hiring patterns are increasingly focused on skills, project work and practical exposure, making outcome-oriented admission planning more relevant.

KollegeApply said it plans to expand its predictive AI framework beyond engineering into other streams such as management, medical and law.

As admissions become more data-driven, platforms that help students interpret information rather than simply access it are expected to play a larger role in how students make academic decisions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)