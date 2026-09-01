Komaki Surpasses 25,000 Orders for MG Pro V and MG Pro+; Targets 2 Lakh Sales by FY2026 End

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New Delhi [India], September 1: Komaki Electric Vehicles, a leading electric scooter brand has announced that its newly launched MG Pro V and MG Pro+ electric scooters have received over 25,000 orders within one month of launch. The milestone reflects the rising demand for reliable and feature-rich electric scooters across the country. The encouraging response reinforces the growing preference among Indian consumers for durable electric scooters equipped with advanced technology and long-range capabilities.

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Introduced in July 2026, the MG Pro V and MG Pro+ brought premium metal-body construction, LiFePO4 battery technology, and a host of smart features to the mass-market electric scooter segment. The scooters were designed to deliver everyday practicality while offering greater durability, enhanced safety, and a riding range of up to 150+ km on a single charge.

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Building on this momentum, Komaki has outlined an ambitious growth roadmap for the remainder of the financial year. The company aims to cross two lakh scooter sales by the end of FY2026, supported by an expanding dealer network, improved production capacity, and growing consumer confidence in electric mobility.

Speaking on the occasion, Gunjan Malhotra, Co-founder, Komaki Electric Vehicles, said: "The response to the MG Pro V and MG Pro+ has exceeded our expectations and reflects the trust customers place in products that combine quality, performance, and affordability. Receiving over 25,000 orders within the first month is an encouraging milestone for us. As demand for reliable electric mobility continues to grow, we remain focused on strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our market presence, and delivering products that address the evolving needs of Indian consumers. We are confident of achieving our target of over two lakh scooter sales by the end of FY2026."

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The strong initial demand further strengthens Komaki's position in India's rapidly growing electric two-wheeler market and highlights the increasing acceptance of premium yet accessible EVs across the country.

For more information, please visit: https://komaki.in/mg-pro/

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