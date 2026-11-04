Recognition is based on employee recommendations and independent research across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been recognized as one of Asia-Pacific's Best Employers 2027 by TIME and Statista, earning a place among the region's leading employers based on employee feedback and independent research.

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KONE among top-ranked companies on TIME & Statista's Asia-Pacific's Best Employers 2027 list

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KONE ranked 15th overall among 500 recognized employers across Asia-Pacific and first out of 31 companies in its Engineering, manufacturing category.

Susan Vaughan, Vice President, People & Communications, KONE Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa said: "Our people are at the heart of everything we do at KONE. This recognition is a powerful reminder that when we live our values, care for one another, collaborate, act with courage and continually focus on the customer, we create a workplace where people can do their best work. We want everyone at KONE to feel valued, supported and inspired to grow, and this recognition tells us we are moving in the right direction."

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KONE continues to invest in building a workplace where people can grow, perform and thrive. By fostering leadership development, encouraging open dialogue through performance and career conversations, and listening regularly to employee feedback, the company is cultivating a culture grounded in trust, inclusion and continuous improvement. These efforts support employee growth and engagement while enabling KONE to attract, develop and retain the talent needed to shape the future of cities.

The Asia-Pacific's Best Employers 2027 ranking is based on an independent study of employees working for corporate groups with more than 1,000 employees and operations in at least two countries or markets across Asia-Pacific [1]. The survey utilizes an online access panel to gather a representative sample of over 80,000 participants—both part-time and full-time— in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam. The 500 highest-scoring employers were recognized.

About KONE

At KONE, our purpose is to shape the future of cities. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, we move two billion people every day, making their journeys safe, convenient, and reliable with smart and sustainable People Flow™. In 2025, KONE had annual sales of EUR 11.2 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees in close to 70 countries. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

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