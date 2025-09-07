New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Norway-headquartered Kongsberg Maritime has signed an agreement to provide a fully integrated equipment package for India's first electric tug at Kandla's Deendayal Port, marking a major step in the country's Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP).

The project represents the world's first full electrical tug integration and is a significant step forward in India's maritime decarbonisation efforts.

Kongsberg Maritime said in a release that the contract was awarded by Mandovi Drydocks in partnership with Ripley Group, and includes Kongsberg's permanent magnet (PM) driven azimuth thrusters, advanced electrical systems including energy storage (ESS), automation and control systems (K-Chief and K-Chief PMS), digital solutions (Vessel Insight and Vessel Performance), and full system integration.

The tug, designed by NavNautik India, will feature a 60-ton bollard pull and is scheduled for delivery and commissioning in Q4 2026. It will be deployed at Deendayal Port in Gujarat, a key location under the Government of India's GTTP initiative.

Operational support will be provided by Kongsberg Maritime India's Global Customer Support team, ensuring confidence and lifecycle value for the owner and port operator.

While Kongsberg Maritime is already supplying technology solutions for several hybrid 'e-tug' projects, this marks the company's first full-electric tug contract.

In an X post, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla added, "Sailing Towards a Greener Future! Production of India's first "All-Electric" 60T Bollard Pull Tug for Kandla Port has started, with deployment targeted by Q4 2026. A landmark step in #GoGreen, #Decarbonization and #GreenShipping."

Kandla, also known as the Deendayal Port Authority, is a seaport in the Kutch District of Gujarat state in western India, near the city of Gandhidham. Located on the Gulf of Kutch, it is one of the major ports on the west coast. Kandla was constructed in the 1950s as the chief seaport serving western India, after the partition of India from Pakistan left the port of Karachi in Pakistan. (ANI)

