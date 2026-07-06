Konkan Estates Honoured as Gems of Maharashtra 2026 by Shri. Mangal Prabhat Lodha in Mumbai

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: On 29th June 2026, Kanchan Aswani, CEO & Managing Director, and Kartik Shivnani, Director of Konkan Estates - A Tathastu Global Venture, were honoured with the Gems of Maharashtra 2026 by The Times Group, broadcast on ET Now Swadesh, in the Real Estate category for Excellence in Branded Land and Managed Farmland Developments. The award was conferred by Shri. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA, Minister of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, Government of Maharashtra, and Founder of the Lodha Group. Shri. Lodha's Maharashtra Startup, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Policy 2025 envisions nurturing 125,000 entrepreneurs and 50,000 startups over five years. Konkan Estates' managed farmland model, enabling investors to own income-generating agricultural assets, supports this vision of building a generation of agricultural entrepreneurs.

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Record of National Recognition

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This honour follows two awards in 2026: the "National Outstanding Enterprise Leadership Award" at the Money Alpha Summit, Greater Noida, on 25th April, and the "Inspiring Leaders Award 2026", conferred by Shark Tank India investor Anupam Mittal on 18th April.

Contributing to Viksit Bharat 2047

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed over ₹35,000 crore toward doubling farmers' incomes and achieving food security for India. Konkan Estates advances this vision through its managed farmland model, guaranteed buy-back program, and GI-tagged Ratnagiri Alphonso mango exports to the UAE, United Kingdom, and Singapore, generating foreign exchange, rural employment, and agricultural income aligned with the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana.

The company's investments across Ratnagiri, Dapoli, and Sindhudurg support Chief Minister Shri. Devendra Fadnavis' vision of transforming Maharashtra into a $5 trillion economy by 2047. Its eco-sensitive developments align with Maharashtra Budget 2026's priorities of agricultural transformation and coastal infrastructure investment. Konkan Estates has aligned its farmer income programs with the Agriculture Minister, Shri. Dattatray Bharne's mandate for sustainable farming, farmer welfare, and Maharashtra's horticultural export footprint. Kartik Shivnani, Director, said: "Receiving these awards reinforces what we have believed throughout 40 years. The Konkan coast is India's most powerful agricultural & investment corridor. The ecosystem we have created makes Konkan real estate investments accessible, transparent & generational."

Kanchan Aswani, CEO & Managing Director, said: "We are creating a new asset class combining tax-free agricultural income, land appreciation, and ecological responsibility. Our goal is to make Konkan Estates India's trusted agri investment and coastal land development brand."

Landmark Developments

Tathastu Mango Valley, Narme, Ratnagiri, delivers a minimum 7% assured agricultural ROI, 100% tax-free under Section 10(1) of the Income Tax Act, with harvest buy-back through Fantastic Mangoes. Tathastu Sea Breeze, Kelshi, Dapoli, offers sea-view villa plots in Maharashtra's fastest-growing second-home destination. The Boulevard by Tathastu is India's first plotted wellness community integrating Ayurveda and healing on the Konkan coast, north of Goa. More than 250 exclusive Channel Partners market Konkan Estates projects nationally and globally. Their brand, Fantastic Mangoes, has commenced B2C pre-orders for the 2027 harvest and is expanding procurement operations in other mango-producing states.

About Konkan Estates

Konkan Estates -- A Tathastu Global Venture is India's leading branded land and managed farmland developer with 40 years of operations in the coastal regions of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala. Its affiliate company, Konkan Agronomics Pvt Ltd, manages over 200 acres of mango plantations with over 20,000 trees across Vengurla, Rajapur, Narme, Ratnagiri, Dapoli, and Alibag. Its processing unit in Pawas, Ratnagiri, is backed by a vertically integrated farm-to-consumer supply chain. Fantastic Mangoes is a vendor on quick-commerce platforms, including BigBasket, and supplies across general trade, modern trade, and HORECA segments. Their Rent-A-Tree initiative makes farming accessible to every Indian. To know more about Konkan Estates, visit www.konkanestates.com.

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