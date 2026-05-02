Kora by NM Celebrates 15 Years of Crafting Modern Indian Occasionwear

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Kora by NM marks 15 years in Indian menswear, celebrating a journey that has closely mirrored how the modern Indian man dresses for life’s most important moments. Known for its contemporary take on traditional occasionwear, the brand has become a part of weddings, festivities, and milestones across the country.

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Over the years, Kora by NM has carved a distinct place in India’s occasionwear market, becoming a familiar name across weddings, festivities, and milestone moments. Its growth reflects a broader shift in menswear where dressing today is not just traditional, but increasingly personal, expressive, and style-conscious.

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At its core, the brand brings together heritage and modernity, with contemporary Indian silhouettes that balance craftsmanship with ease and wearability. This approach has helped Kora by NM connect across generations, often becoming part of shared celebration dressing within families.

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Today, Kora by NM operates 27+ stores across India, with a presence in key markets including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and other metro cities, along with a growing footprint globally. Retail continues to play a key role in its growth, with a focus on expanding its footprint while maintaining a consistent and immersive brand experience.

Speaking on the milestone, the Founders Nilesh and Mitesh said, “Kora by NM completes 15 years this year, growing from a single vision into a brand with 27+ stores across India and an expanding presence in the UK and UAE. This growth has been driven by a strong focus on retail experience and an evolving understanding of our customer. We’re grateful to be part of our customers’ most important moments. Their trust continues to fuel our journey as we scale further and build Kora into a household name in celebration wear.” As it enters its next phase, Kora by NM is focused on expanding its retail footprint and strengthening its position within India’s growing occasionwear market.

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About KORA by NM KORA by NM is a Mumbai-based contemporary Indian menswear brand founded by Nilesh and Mitesh in 2009. Known for its modern take on traditional occasionwear, the brand offers sherwanis, kurta sets, bandhgalas, and Indo-western ensembles crafted with a focus on quality, detail, and accessible luxury. Blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design, KORA by NM caters to the evolving style of the modern Indian man for weddings and celebrations.

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