Koragajja Track Release Highlights Choreographed Folklore Sequence

Koragajja Track Release Highlights Choreographed Folklore Sequence

ANI
Updated At : 05:40 PM Dec 10, 2025 IST
PNN

New Delhi [India], December 10: Zee Music has released a new track from the upcoming film Koragajja after acquiring its audio rights. Written by director Sudheer Attavara and composed by Gopi Sundar, the song blends coastal folklore with a contemporary rap-style arrangement. Vocals are provided by Javed Ali, Attavara, and Sundar.

A key element of the track's visuals is a dance sequence choreographed for the film by Sandip Soparrkar, working with assistant Ashutosh Arya. Soparrkar also performs the sequence on screen, depicting movements associated with the folkloric figure Guliga as part of the film's narrative structure.

The song includes additional appearances by actors portraying characters central to a moment where Guliga and Panjurli meet Koragajja, contributing to the progression of the storyline.

Filming took place at Someshwara Beach in Mangaluru, using two 100-foot cranes and five cameras to capture the large-scale setup. The production team coordinated around shifting tide conditions, crowd management, and safety measures, with police support arranged to ensure an uninterrupted shoot. Producer Thrivikram Sapalya managed the logistical requirements.

Koragajja, produced by Success Films and Thrivikrama Cinemas, is in post-production and scheduled for release in January 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

