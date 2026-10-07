Korean Pavilion Strengthens Business Connections at Anuga Select India 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Ten Korean food and beverage companies successfully concluded their participation at Anuga Select India 2026, held from 29 September to 1 October at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, generating new business discussions with Indian importers, distributors, retailers and foodservice companies.

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During the three-day exhibition, the Korean pavilion hosted direct business consultations with 127 genuine, high-intent buyers aiming to import Korean products into India. These in-depth discussions achieved approximately USD 22,947,480 in total consultation value and successfully secured 3 MOUs worth USD 1,200,000.

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While several companies entered follow-up discussions with Indian importers and distributors regarding product registration, pricing, sampling and potential distribution.

Strong Buyer Interest

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Indian buyers showed strong interest in Noodles particularly Korean sauces and seasonings, snacks, halal-certified products and convenient foodservice items.

Several companies entered further discussions with potential Indian partners for product evaluation, import and market development.

Buyer feedback also provided useful insights into Indian market preferences, pricing expectations and distribution requirements.

Business Consultations Lead to New Opportunities

One of the key achievements of the exhibition was the high volume of direct, one-on-one business meetings between participating Korean suppliers and prospective Indian partners. Discussions encompassed a broad range of categories—including sauces, convenient meal kits, functional foods, snacks, and traditional products—focusing on local distribution arrangements, product customization, import regulatory compliance, and sample testing protocols. Several participating firms advanced into concrete negotiations regarding MOUs, trial orders, and long-term supply agreements. These initial dialogues are expected to momentum post-event as exporters work closely with Indian buyers to refine commercial terms and finalize market entry strategies.

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Indian Buyers Respond Positively to Korean Products

Feedback from buyers and attendees highlighted the value of being able to taste Korean products directly and experience them in person during the exhibition. Live product demonstrations and sampling activities helped visitors better understand the flavour, quality and potential applications of the products.

Several buyers noted that this hands-on experience made the Korean pavilion more engaging and clearly differentiated it from exhibitions focused only on product display.

The opportunity to interact directly with Korean companies also allowed buyers to ask detailed questions about pricing, packaging, product specifications, import requirements and distribution possibilities, supporting more practical business discussions during the event.

Building Long-Term Korea–India Food Business Partnerships

The Korean pavilion brought together companies from multiple food and beverage categories, including beverages, fresh produce, snacks, traditional foods, sauces, fermented products, noodles and halal tteokbokki seasonings.

Rather than simply introducing products, the 2026 participation focused on creating practical business connections with Indian buyers and identifying opportunities for long-term market entry and distribution.

The business consultations and buyer discussions initiated at Anuga Select India 2026 are expected to continue through product sampling, commercial negotiations and follow-up meetings in the coming months.

Korean Pavilion: Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT)

Email: bangkok@at.or.kr

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