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Home / Business / Korean Spice Is Coming to Town! SHIN RAMYUN Food Truck Tours Northeast India

Korean Spice Is Coming to Town! SHIN RAMYUN Food Truck Tours Northeast India

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PTI
Updated At : 12:36 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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• Three-week tour covers Guwahati, Shillong, Aizawl and Agartala, offering free tastings of SHIN RAMYUN and SHIN RAMYUN Toomba

• Campaign supports Nongshim's expanding retail presence in a region known for its love of spicy food and Korean culture

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nongshim, a leading South Korean food company best known for its iconic SHIN RAMYUN brand, announced that it is bringing its SHIN RAMYUN food truck to 20 locations across four cities in Northeast India as part of a three-week campaign running through November 22.

The food truck will visit university campuses, residential neighbourhoods and popular commercial areas in Guwahati, Shillong, Aizawl and Agartala, giving local consumers the opportunity to experience the signature spicy flavours of Korean instant noodles.

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India's monsoon season has helped shape a food culture in which warm, comforting dishes, including soups and noodles, are widely enjoyed, making SHIN RAMYUN's spicy noodle soup a natural fit for local tastes. Northeast India, in particular, stands out for its strong preference for spicy flavours and enthusiasm for Korean pop culture. Nongshim is focusing on this region as it expands its retail distribution network, combining greater product availability with opportunities for consumers to experience SHIN RAMYUN firsthand.

Visitors can enjoy freshly prepared SHIN RAMYUN and SHIN RAMYUN Toomba, cooked on-site using instant noodle cooking machines. On-site product sales and special discounts at nearby retail stores will also be offered, making it easier for consumers to purchase the products after trying them.

The campaign will also feature a spin-the-wheel event for visitors who share photos of their experience on social media, along with collaborations with local influencers to engage a wider audience both online and offline. Details of the food truck's upcoming stops, including locations and schedules, will be announced progressively on Nongshim India's official Instagram account, allowing local consumers to find out when the truck will be visiting their area.

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A Nongshim spokesperson said, "Northeast India is a promising market where consumers have a strong appetite for spicy food and a growing interest in Korean culture. Through this campaign, we hope to bring SHIN RAMYUN closer to local consumers while supporting our expanding retail presence. We will continue to develop locally tailored marketing activities that reflect the tastes and preferences of consumers across India."

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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