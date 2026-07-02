KOSMODERMA OPENS IN BASAVESHWARA NAGAR, World-Class Cosmetic Dermatology. Right in Your Neighborhood

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New Delhi [India], July 2: For two decades, Kosmoderma has redefined aesthetic medicine in India -- not through marketing, but through measurable outcomes, clinical discipline, and the quiet trust of over two lakh patients. The numbers below speak to a standard of care that is now arriving in Basaveshwara Nagar.

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20 Yrs of Clinical Excellence -- Est. 2006 by Dr. Chytra V Anand

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2.26 L+ Clients Served -- Across Bangalore & India

600+ Treatments Offered -- Evidence-based protocols

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13th Bangalore Clinic -- Basaveshwara Nagar, 2026

90%+ Happy Customers -- Verified satisfaction rate

#1 Cosmetic Derm Brand -- India's most trusted

BASAVESHWARA NAGAR -- WHO WE ARE COMING TO SERVE

Basaveshwara Nagar is not simply a pin code on a map. It is one of West Bangalore's most established, educated, and aspirational residential neighborhoods -- home to multi-generational families, working professionals, and a growing base of health-aware individuals who have long sought expert dermatological care without the burden of cross-city commutes.

Kosmoderma's own patient data reveals that West Bangalore -- spanning Basaveshwara Nagar, Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, and Malleshwaram -- has generated a significant and consistent volume of new patient registrations over the past five years. The opening of this clinic is a direct response to that demonstrated demand.

Skin & Hair Concerns:

- Melasma & pigmentation aggravated by Bangalore's changing UV index

- Hormonal acne & post-acne scarring among working-age adults

- Hair thinning & hair fall worsened by hard borehole water

- Fine lines & early ageing in the 30-45 age cohort

- Laser hair reduction -- highest demand among women aged 22-40

- Body concerns: localized fat, skin laxity post-pregnancy & weight fluctuation

OUR FOOTPRINT IN WEST BANGALORE -- BEFORE WE EVEN OPENED

Even before a single appointment was booked at the Basaveshwara Nagar clinic, the community had already found Kosmoderma -- travelling across the city to visit our existing locations. The data from our CRM and patient records tells a story of trust extended across distance.

7,890+ Patients from West Bangalore -- Treated at existing Kosmoderma clinics

90%+ Satisfaction Rate -- Rated treatment outcome as 'Excellent' or 'Very Good'

78% Repeat Visits -- Patients who returned for additional treatments

4.8 / 5 Average Rating -- Google & internal patient feedback

62% Referral-Driven Walk-ins -- Came via family or friend recommendations

3x Growth in West BLR Demand -- Patient registrations over last 3 years

These are not abstract statistics. They represent 7,890 individuals who trusted Kosmoderma enough to travel for pigmentation treatments, for hair restoration protocols, for the confidence that only certified dermatologist-led care can deliver. The new clinic simply removes the distance from that trust.

THE MARKET OPPORTUNITY -- INDIA'S AESTHETIC MEDICINE LANDSCAPE

India's aesthetic medicine industry is at a genuine inflection point. The convergence of rising incomes, digital awareness, reduced social stigma around cosmetic care, and a post-pandemic shift toward personal well-being has created conditions for extraordinary market expansion.

USD 3B+ India Aesthetics Market -- Projected size within 3-4 years

13-15% Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) -- One of Asia's fastest-growing sectors

USD 11B Asia-Pacific Market -- By 2028, India will be among the top contributors

68% Patients Under 45 -- Younger demographic driving demand

40%+ Market in Tier-1 Cities -- Bangalore among the top 3 markets nationally

3x Dermatology Visits -- Increase in urban India since 2020

Bangalore represents one of the three most significant aesthetic medicine markets in India, alongside Mumbai and Delhi. West Bangalore alone -- historically underserved by premium cosmetic dermatology brands -- represents a catchment area of approximately 8-10 lakh residents with demonstrably high healthcare expenditure and aesthetic awareness. The Basaveshwara Nagar clinic positions Kosmoderma to capture and serve this market with the clinical authority that no other brand in India currently matches.

LEADERSHIP VISION -- THE FUTURE WE ARE BUILDING

What does it mean to lead India's most trusted cosmetic dermatology brand into the next decade? Four leaders. Four distinct visions. One shared conviction: that every person -- regardless of where they live -- deserves access to world-class, dermatologist-led skin and hair care.

Dr. Chytra V Anand

Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Kosmoderma

"To be the Cosmetic Dermatology Brand That India -- and the World -- Trusts Most"

When I founded Kosmoderma in 2006, the vision was never simply to build a chain of clinics. It was to raise the standard of what patients could expect from cosmetic dermatology -- in India and eventually beyond.

Today, as we open our 13th clinic in Bangalore, I think about what the next 20 years must look like. My vision is global -- not in the sense of geography alone, but in the standard of care we deliver. The world's best aesthetic clinics -- whether in Seoul, London, or New York -- share one thing: an uncompromising commitment to clinical outcomes over commercial shortcuts.

My vision for Kosmoderma is to be in that global conversation -- not as a brand trying to match international standards, but as the institution that sets them for a billion-person market that the world has underestimated.

Every clinic we open -- including this one -- must answer one question: Are we making the patient safer, better-informed, and more confident in their outcome? If the answer is yes, we expand. If not, we pause and improve. That discipline has kept us India's No. 1 for 20 years. It will take us to the world stage in the next 20.

The Basaveshwara Nagar clinic is not just the 13th dot on a Bangalore map. It is one more proof point that clinical integrity and business growth are not in conflict -- they are, in fact, the same thing.

Tanuushka K Lal

Chief Operating Officer, Kosmoderma

"Operational Excellence as a Patient Right -- Not a Brand Promise"

In global healthcare leadership, we often speak of scalability. The harder question -- the one most organizations avoid -- is: how do you scale without diluting? My vision for Kosmoderma is to answer that question definitively and to do so at a standard that would be recognized in any boardroom in Singapore, Switzerland, or San Francisco.

We have already done something that very few aesthetic brands in Asia have achieved: we earned NABH accreditation for our Lavelle Road clinic -- the first aesthetic clinic in India to do so. That was not a marketing decision. It was an operational declaration. It said, "We hold ourselves to the same accountability frameworks as the best hospitals in the world."

My vision is an organization where every clinical protocol, every hygiene check, every staff training, and every patient interaction is governed by systems so robust that no individual clinic can fall below the standard -- no matter which city, which floor, or which team.

Internationally, we are watching healthcare brands like Mayo Clinic and Apollo Hospitals demonstrate that scale and quality are not enemies. They are partners when the infrastructure behind them is built with rigor. That is the Kosmoderma I am building.

- Standardized clinical SOPs across all 13+ Bangalore clinics and national locations

- Real-time patient outcome tracking integrated into every treatment pathway

- A talent development pipeline that produces India's finest aesthetic dermatology practitioners

- Operational systems capable of supporting 50 clinics with the same discipline as one

Basaveshwara Nagar opens under that vision. And every clinic that follows will carry it forward.

Dr. Soumitra Das

National Head -- Marketing & Sales, Kosmoderma

"Making India the Global Benchmark for Accessible, Expert Aesthetic Care"

When we look at the global aesthetics market -- USD 15+ billion and growing -- the narrative has long been dominated by Western and East Asian players. South Korea has built a dermatology tourism empire. The United States leads in technology adoption. The United Kingdom is in regulatory benchmarking.

India has been conspicuously absent from that global leadership conversation. I believe Kosmoderma is positioned to change that -- and not in a decade, but now.

My vision is for India to become the world's most respected destination for evidence-based aesthetic dermatology -- and for Kosmoderma to be the brand that puts India on that map. We have the clinical talent. We have the technology. We have the patient volumes that no single market in the world can match. What we now need is the confidence to own that position globally.

West Bangalore is a microcosm of that larger ambition. With 7,890+ patients already trusting us from this catchment area, a 90%+ satisfaction rate, and a 3x growth in demand over three years, the data does not lie. People are not looking for cheap options. They are looking for expert care. And Kosmoderma is the only brand in India currently delivering that at this scale.

My vision for the next five years encompasses three strategic pillars:

- National Reach: Expanding to 100+ clinics across Tier-1 and Tier-2 Indian cities by 2030

- Global Visibility: Positioning Kosmoderma as a reference brand in international dermatology and aesthetic medicine forums

- Digital Leadership: Building India's most trusted cosmetic dermatology platform -- education, diagnosis, and care -- integrated seamlessly for the modern patient

The Basaveshwara Nagar clinic opening is the latest chapter in that story. But it is far from the last.

Dr. Nistha

Medical Head, Kosmoderma

"Outcomes That Speak. Patients Who Return. Science That Never Compromises."

In clinical medicine, the only currency that truly matters is outcome. Not the elegance of a clinic's interior. Not the brand value of the equipment installed. Not the price of a treatment package. The question that keeps me committed to this work -- every single day -- is simple: Did this patient's life genuinely improve because they chose Kosmoderma?

With over 2.26 lakh patients treated, a 90%+ satisfaction rate, and a return patient rate of 78% from West Bangalore alone, the clinical answer is yes. But my vision demands that we never become comfortable with that answer. Outcomes must improve. Science must evolve. And our protocols must reflect both.

I envision a Kosmoderma Medical Practice that is internationally peer-reviewed -- where our treatment outcomes, our complication rates, our patient satisfaction indices, and our clinical protocols are published, compared, and respected in dermatology literature worldwide. Where our medical heads are not just skilled practitioners but contributors to the global science of skin and hair.

That vision begins at the patient level -- at the first consultation. Here is what every patient who walks into the Basaveshwara Nagar clinic will experience, without exception:

- A certified dermatologist -- never a technician -- conducts the initial consultation and diagnosis

- A personalized treatment plan built around the individual's medical history, skin type, lifestyle, and goals

- US FDA-approved technologies, applied with protocols that minimize risk and maximize efficacy

- Structured follow-up to track outcomes -- not assumed, but documented and measured

- Zero upselling. If a treatment is not clinically indicated, it is not recommended.

Hair fall treated without understanding its cause is not treatment -- it is a delay. Pigmentation addressed without understanding its trigger will return within months. My vision is a clinic where patients never have to return because a problem was mismanaged. They return because they trust us completely -- and because they see results that justify that trust.

That is the standard. That is the service outcome. That is Kosmoderma.

ABOUT KOSMODERMA

Founded in 2006 by Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Chytra V. Anand, Kosmoderma Skin, Hair & Body Clinics is India's premier cosmetic dermatology brand -- built on clinical expertise, rigorous training, and a knowledge-first philosophy. Every patient is seen by a certified dermatologist. Every treatment plan is personalized. Every outcome is measured.

With the distinction of housing India's first NABH-accredited aesthetic clinic, Kosmoderma now opens its 13th Bangalore clinic at Basaveshwara Nagar -- bringing 20 years of trusted dermatological excellence to the heart of West Bangalore.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kosmoderma Skin, Hair & Body Clinics

Phone: +91 76767 57575

Email: centralenquiry@kosmoderma.com

Website: www.kosmoderma.com

Clinic: #462, 1st Floor, 1st Block, 80 Feet Road, 3rd Stage, Basaveshwara Nagar, Bangalore - 560079

JUNE 25, 2026- MONDAY - SUNDAY - 10 AM - 7 PM - WALK-INS WELCOME

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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