New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Kotak Mahindra Bank will acquire Deutsche Bank AG's retail banking, private banking and wealth management business in India for a total purchase price of about Rs 281.7 crore, the bank said in an exchange filing.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. on Tuesday executed a business transfer agreement with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, acting through its India branch, to acquire DBAG's retail banking, private banking and wealth management business in India as a going concern on a slump sale basis, the bank informed stock exchanges.

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The acquisition does not involve buying a separate entity. "No separate entity is being acquired," Kotak Bank said in the filing, adding that the deal covers Deutsche Bank's "Business Undertaking" in India. As of March 31, 2026, the Business Undertaking had advances outstanding of approximately Rs 29,000 crore and total deposits of about Rs 16,000 crore. It also includes around Rs 10,500 crore of assets under management and serves nearly 150,000 customers through 1,000 employees.

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After the announcement of the acquisition, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank surged over 2 per cent to reach an intraday high of INR 401 during Wednesday's trading session on the National Stock Exchange.

The talks between both entities translated in to a definitive agreement signed on June 30, 2026, according to the filing. The transaction is expected to be completed by September 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and fulfilment of conditions specified in the agreement.

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The bank said that the transaction is expected to be return on equity accretive and also sees a Common Equity Tier 1 impact of 84 basis points, largely on account of incremental Risk-Weighted Assets.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ashok Vaswani, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "This transaction aligns well with our focus on the affluent and SME segments. It is a strong strategic fit and makes sound commercial sense. It also brings a high-quality customer franchise and experienced teams and adds incremental scale and adjacency opportunities."

The bank said the entire consideration will be discharged in cash. "The total Purchase Price for the acquisition of the Business Undertaking is approximately Rs. 281.7 crore, subject to adjustments in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the BTA," the filing noted. Separately, Kotak will pay DBAG the net funding position of the Business Undertaking as at closing.

Completion of the deal is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India, NSDL and CDSL for transfer of depository business, and other regulatory approvals, if any. Kotak Bank clarified that the proposed transaction is not a related party transaction and that the promoter group has no interest in the business being acquired.

Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank Group India and Emerging Asia, said, "This transaction marks an important step in sharpening Deutsche Bank's portfolio and focusing on areas where we have scale, strength, and the ability to deliver sustained returns." He added that Kotak "provides a strong domestic platform to ensure long-term continuity for our onshore private banking and wealth clients."

Kotak expects the transaction to be ROE accretive at closing. About 1,000 Deutsche Bank employees in India are expected to join Kotak as part of the deal. (ANI)

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