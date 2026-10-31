Kotyark Industries Q2 FY27 PAT Surges 148 percent YoY to Rs6.24 Crore; EBITDA Margin Expands to 20.72 percent

VMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 31: Kotyark Industries Limited (NSE: KOTYARK | BSE: 544726), a biodiesel manufacturing company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 & H1 FY27), as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 28, 2026. This release discusses consolidated performance.

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In Q2 FY27, consolidated revenue from operations was ₹61.27 Crore, 5.5% lower than Q2 FY26, while EBITDA rose 50.7% to ₹12.70 Crore and PAT increased 147.6% to ₹6.24 Crore. The EBITDA margin improved to 20.72% of total income from 12.99%, and the PAT margin to 10.18% from 3.88%. For H1 FY27, total revenue grew 4.0% to ₹153.28 Crore and PAT grew 61.9% to ₹10.70 Crore.

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- Q2 FY27 Consolidated PAT: ₹6.24 Cr, up 147.6% YoY.

- Q2 FY27 EBITDA Margin: 20.72%, up 773 bps YoY.

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- H1 FY27 Consolidated Revenue: ₹153.25 Cr, up 4.0% YoY.

- H1 FY27 Consolidated PAT: ₹10.70 Cr, up 61.9% YoY. Q2 FY

27 Consolidated Financial Results:

- Revenue from Operations: ₹61.27 Cr in Q2 FY27 compared to ₹64.86 Cr in Q2 FY26, down 5.5% YoY.

- Total Income: ₹61.29 Cr compared to ₹64.91 Cr, down 5.6% YoY.

- EBITDA: ₹12.70 Cr compared to ₹8.43 Cr, up 50.7% YoY.

- EBITDA Margin: 20.72% compared to 12.99%, an improvement of 773 bps.

- Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹8.36 Cr compared to ₹3.20 Cr, up 161.3% YoY.

- Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹6.24 Cr compared to ₹2.52 Cr, up 147.6% YoY.

- PAT Margin: 10.18% compared to 3.88%, an improvement of 630 bps.

- Basic EPS (Restated): ₹0.55 compared to ₹0.23, up 139.1% YoY.

H1 FY27 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

- Revenue from Operations: ₹153.25 Cr in H1 FY27 compared to ₹147.32 Cr in H1 FY26, up 4.0% YoY.

- Total Income: ₹153.28 Cr compared to ₹147.40 Cr, up 4.0% YoY.

- EBITDA: ₹24.41 Cr compared to ₹18.75 Cr, up 30.2% YoY.

- EBITDA Margin: 15.93% compared to 12.72%, an improvement of 321 bps.

- Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹15.83 Cr compared to ₹8.92 Cr, up 77.5% YoY.

- Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹10.70 Cr compared to ₹6.61 Cr, up 61.9% YoY.

- PAT Margin: 6.98% compared to 4.48%, an improvement of 250 bps.

- Basic EPS (Restated): ₹0.95 compared to ₹0.59, up 61.0% YoY.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Mr. Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah, Chairman cum Managing Director, Kotyark Industries Limited, commented: " Kotyark Industries Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹61.27 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹64.86 crore in Q2 FY26. Despite a 5.5% year-on-year decline in revenue, EBITDA increased 50.7% to ₹12.70 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 147.6% to ₹6.24 crore. Total expenses declined 14.2% to ₹52.93 crore from ₹61.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. As explained by management, the consumption of raw materials procured earlier at comparatively lower prices supported profitability during the quarter, although raw material prices have subsequently increased. For H1 FY27, revenue from operations grew 4.0% to ₹153.25 crore, EBITDA increased 30.2% to ₹24.41 crore and PAT rose 61.9% to ₹10.70 crore, reflecting improved profitability over the half year.

Looking ahead, Kotyark Industries Limited is targeting revenue CAGR of 25 - 30% over the next three years, with an EBITDA margin aspiration of 18 -22%. Growth is expected to be supported by higher biodiesel volumes, improved plant utilisation, operating efficiencies, integrated sourcing advantages and a greater contribution from value added products.

India’s growing focus on energy security, reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels and promoting alternative fuels presents a long-term opportunity for the biodiesel industry. Kotyark Industries Limited aims to leverage its biodiesel manufacturing capabilities and established customer relationships to participate in this evolving market. Going forward, industry growth and business performance will depend on demand from oil marketing companies, feedstock availability and pricing, policy developments, and prevailing market conditions."

ABOUT KOTYARK INDUSTRIES LIMITED:

Incorporated in 2016, Kotyark Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of biodiesel and value-added by-products. The Company has evolved from a biodiesel trading business into an integrated manufacturing platform, with a focus on renewable energy, sustainability and process efficiency.

Kotyark operates a multi-feedstock manufacturing platform capable of processing approximately 10 to 15 different raw materials, including Used Cooking Oil (UCO), acid oils and non-edible oils, depending on availability, pricing and procurement economics. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Sirohi, Rajasthan and Anand, Gujarat.

The Company serves three key customer segments, namely Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), bulk buyers and industrial customers, supplying biodiesel for OMC blending, industrial fuel applications and other end uses. Its use of waste-based feedstocks such as UCO and non-edible oils supports its renewable energy positioning.

Contact us:

Gaurang Shah

Chairman cum Managing Director

Kotyark Industries Limited

info@kotyark.com

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Company: Confideleap Partners

Email: info@confideleap.com

Contact Number: +91 85911 45959

Website: www.confideleap.com

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