Kotyark Industries Reports Consolidated Revenue of RS. 91.98 Crore in Q1 FY27, PBT Up 30.6% YoY

VMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 10: Kotyark Industries Limited, (NSE: KOTYARK | BSE: 544726), a biodiesel manufacturing company, today announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY27, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today.

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Material Corporate Developments:

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Migration to the Main Board: The Company completed its migration from the SME Platform to the Main Board of the stock exchanges on March 12, 2026, making Q1 FY27 the first quarterly results reported following the migration.

10:1 Bonus Issue: During the quarter, the Company issued 10,27,91,160 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each as bonus shares in the ratio of 10:1. In accordance with Ind AS 33 - Earnings per Share, the bonus issue has been given retrospective effect in the computation of basic and diluted EPS, with comparative EPS accordingly recomputed/restated.

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Exit from LLP Investments: With effect from April 1, 2026, the Company ceased to be a partner in Asia Bio Fuels LLP and Parth Renewable Energy LLP, in which it held a 55% partnership interest, by disposing of its interest at carrying cost. Consequently, these entities ceased to be consolidated in the Group’s financial results from Q1 FY27, including the comparative periods presented.

Consolidated Key Financial Performance (₹ Crore)

- Total Income: ₹91.98 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹82.46 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a YoY growth of 11.54%.

- EBITDA: ₹11.72 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹10.32 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a YoY growth of 13.57%.

- EBITA Margin: 12.74% in Q1 FY27, compared with 12.51% in Q1 FY26, an improvement of 23 bps.

- PAT: ₹4.46 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹4.09 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a YoY growth of 9.05%.

- PAT Margin: 4.85% in Q1 FY27, compared with 4.96% in Q1 FY26, declining by 11 bps.

Standalone Key Financial Performance

- Total Income: ₹84.92 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹76.74 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a YoY growth of 10.66%.

- EBITDA: ₹7.16 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹7.38 crore in Q1 FY26, a decline of 2.98%.

- EBITDA Margin: 8.43% in Q1 FY27, compared with 9.62% in Q1 FY26, declining by 119 bps.

- PAT: ₹1.06 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹1.15 crore in Q1 FY26, a decline of 7.83%.

- PAT Margin: 1.25% in Q1 FY27, compared with 1.50% in Q1 FY26, declining by 25 bps.

Industry Outlook

India’s biodiesel market is at USD 497 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 950 million by 2034, implying a 7.45% CAGR. Industry growth is supported by the National Policy on Biofuels, including the 5% biodiesel blending target by 2030, increasing OMC procurement and growing demand for cleaner fuels.

Management Commentary

Mr. Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah – Chairman & Managing Director, Kotyark Industries Limited, commented: “We are pleased to report a strong start to FY27, with consolidated revenue increasing 11.5% YoY to ₹91.98 Crores and PBT rising 30.6% YoY to ₹7.47 Crores, supported by continued momentum in biodiesel demand, OMC participation and industrial applications. The Company also remained focused on cost discipline, supporting stronger profit growth with an aspiration to deliver 25–30% revenue CAGR and 18–22% EBITDA margin over the next three years.

During the quarter, standalone profitability was impacted by the prevailing international price differential between fossil fuels and biofuels. At the same time, domestic biodiesel consumption continued to increase, and we expect the current level of consumption to remain stable over the next 12 months. The growing adoption of green and renewable fuels is expected to create a favourable demand environment for the Company.

Our business visibility remains strong, with an existing ₹173.45 Crores OMC order book, the execution of which is expected to be reflected across the current and upcoming quarters. Further, the extension of the OMC tender by another two months provides additional execution visibility for the current and upcoming quarters. Going forward, we remain focused on disciplined execution and leveraging the increasing demand for cleaner and renewable fuels to drive sustainable growth”

About Kotyark Industries Limited

Incorporated in 2016, Kotyark Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of biodiesel and value-added by-products, with manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The Company has evolved from a biodiesel trading business into an integrated and scalable biodiesel manufacturing platform, with a focus on renewable energy, sustainability and process efficiency.

Kotyark operates an integrated, multi-feedstock manufacturing platform capable of processing approximately 10–15 different raw materials, including Used Cooking Oil (UCO), acid oils and non-edible oils, depending on availability, pricing and procurement economics. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Sirohi, Rajasthan and Anand, Gujarat, supporting the Company's biodiesel production and value-added product capabilities.

The Company serves three key customer segments Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), bulk buyers and industrial customers providing biodiesel for OMC blending, industrial fuel applications and other end uses.

Kotyark's business is positioned around India's transition towards cleaner fuels and a circular economy, with its use of waste-based feedstocks such as UCO and non-edible oils supporting its renewable energy proposition

Gaurang Shah

Chairman cum Managing Director

Kotyark Industries Limited

info@kotyark.com

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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ConfideLeap Partners

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