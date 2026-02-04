DT
Home / Business / Kowori Group Marks Brand Launch in Gurugram, Signals Entry into South Delhi’s Luxury Housing Market

Kowori Group Marks Brand Launch in Gurugram, Signals Entry into South Delhi’s Luxury Housing Market

PTI
Updated At : 04:11 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 27: Kowori Group, a new and premium entrant in the NCR realty market, announced its formal brand launch at an event held at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. The occasion witnessed the presence of prominent stakeholders from the real estate industry, media, and the corporate fraternity, marking the group’s official introduction to the market. Alongside its brand unveiling, Kowori Group also announced its forthcoming entry into South Delhi with its first ultra-luxury residential project in Greater Kailash–I. Conceived as a boutique development, the project will focus on limited inventory, refined design sensibilities, and meticulous attention to detail, catering to discerning homebuyers seeking exclusivity and elevated living experiences.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora attended the event as the Guest of Honour. Speaking on the vision behind the brand, she highlighted, “Luxury today is defined by thoughtfulness and purpose. Homes that prioritise intelligent design, quality execution and everyday comfort create a far more meaningful living experience. Kowori Group’s vision reflects this shift, focusing on refined design and lifestyle-led development rather than surface-level grandeur.” Rikhupriya, Co-Founder, Kowori Group, added, “At Kowori Group, our objective is to create homes where design excellence and living comfort come together seamlessly. We believe that true luxury is thoughtful, understated and enduring, not superficial. Guided by this philosophy, our first ultra-luxury builder floor project in South Delhi, with its limited, boutique positioning, is envisioned to set a new benchmark for refined urban living.” Founded with the vision of redefining luxury living in NCR, Kowori Group is driven by the belief that design and livability are inseparable elements of a truly premium home. Every aspect of its development is thoughtfully curated to enhance everyday living. The group’s philosophy transcends surface aesthetics, emphasising simplicity, intelligence, and enduring value over fleeting trends or generic luxury.

This philosophy will be reflected in Kowori Group’s debut project, which aims to offer an ultra-luxury builder floor experience centred on comfort, functionality, and understated elegance, setting a new benchmark for boutique living in South Delhi. The Group is entering the NCR market with a clear vision: luxury that is functional, rooted in simplicity, and thoughtfully designed. Its goal is to create a new identity in South Delhi for design-driven, high-quality, and serene living.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

