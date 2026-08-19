KOZYNAP Accelerates Retail Expansion with Fully Customized Sleep Solutions

PNN

Advertisement

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 19: Building on its rapidly expanding retail and hospitality presence, KOZYNAP, one of East India's fastest emerging mattress brands, is now entering its next phase of growth, strengthening its manufacturing ecosystem while expanding its footprint across India and preparing to enter newer international markets.

Advertisement

Founded by Chinmoy Mallick and Rajesh Singhal, KOZYNAP has been built around a clear philosophy: manufacture in-house, source responsibly from India, and create sleep solutions that are genuinely customized to individual customers.

Advertisement

In line with the spirit of Make in India, the company manufactures its products in-house, with its input and raw materials sourced from Indian suppliers.

From a Kolkata Beginning to a Growing Eastern Network

Advertisement

KOZYNAP's expansion journey has gathered momentum with the opening of exclusive stores across Kolkata and beyond. Following the success of its Lakeview Road outlet, the brand has established a growing retail presence in Salt Lake, Chinar Park and Behala, with additional stores planned in Sodepur and Garia.

The company has also expanded beyond Kolkata with showrooms in Siliguri and Guwahati, marking a strategic entry into North Bengal and the North-East.

Over the next six months, KOZYNAP plans to add another five to six stores, while simultaneously expanding through exclusive channel partners across other parts of India.

"We are not looking at expansion merely in terms of the number of stores. Our objective is to take the right sleep solution to the customer, wherever they are," said Chinmoy Mallick, Co-Founder, KOZYNAP.

Changing the Way India Buys a Mattress

Rather than treating mattresses as a standardized, one-size-fits-all product, KOZYNAP follows a consultative process that considers multiple individual parameters--including a customer's age, body weight, orthopedic requirements, preferred firmness and comfort level, and budget as well.

The company's philosophy is simple: if people customize products they use for a few hours a day, why shouldn't they customize a mattress that they sleep on for seven to eight hours every night?

In-House Manufacturing: Putting Make in India at the Core

A key pillar of KOZYNAP's strategy is its commitment to in-house manufacturing.

Unlike a model that relies heavily on outsourced finished products, KOZYNAP retains control over its manufacturing process, while sourcing its input materials and raw materials from Indian suppliers.

"Make in India, for us, is not just a slogan. It is about building products in India, working with Indian suppliers and creating value within the country's manufacturing ecosystem," said Rajesh Singhal, Co-Founder, KOZYNAP.

Hospitality Emerges as a Strong Growth Engine

The company supplies mattresses to hotels, resorts, homestays and other hospitality establishments across India, offering specialized hospitality ranges designed to balance comfort and value.

Growing referrals within the hospitality community have helped the segment gain momentum, with the company increasingly positioning itself as a customized and value-driven mattress partner for hospitality businesses.

Natural Latex at a More Accessible Price Point

KOZYNAP is also strengthening its presence in the natural latex category.

The company uses pure natural latex in its mattress range, a material generally positioned at the premium end of the mattress market. KOZYNAP's proposition is to make natural latex more accessible by combining its in-house manufacturing capabilities with a value-oriented pricing strategy.

Retail, E-Commerce and Exports: Building an Omnichannel Brand

KOZYNAP's expansion is not restricted to brick-and-mortar stores. The company has also strengthened its online presence through platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, enabling customers outside its physical retail network to access its products.

The next phase will see the company focus increasingly on building an integrated retail, hospitality, online and export ecosystem.

KOZYNAP has already begun exporting to select African markets and Bhutan, with initial consignments shipped. The company is now evaluating additional opportunities in international markets, particularly Southeast Asia and the GCC.

From Indian Manufacturing to Global Markets

The company believes that its combination of customization, in-house manufacturing, Indian sourcing and competitive pricing can create a differentiated proposition in markets where consumers are increasingly looking for personalized sleep products.

"Our immediate focus is to consolidate our presence in India, particularly in markets where we see strong potential," said Mallick. "At the same time, we are preparing ourselves for the next chapter, taking a product that is designed and manufactured in India to international consumers."

Two Founders, One Vision for Better Sleep

KOZYNAP was founded by Chinmoy Mallick and Rajesh Singhal, engineering and management professionals and alumni of leading Indian institutions including the IITs, IIMs and NITs. Together, the founders bring more than 45 years of combined corporate experience to the business.

Their decision to enter the mattress industry was driven by a desire to address the absence of truly personalized sleep solutions at scale.

The Road Ahead

The company's roadmap combines increased manufacturing capabilities, expansion of the hospitality vertical and entry into new international markets.

About KOZYNAP

KOZYNAP is a Kolkata-headquartered mattress company founded by Chinmoy Mallick and Rajesh Singhal, offering customized sleep solutions based on individual customer requirements.

Discover the KOZYNAP difference at www.kozynap.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)