DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / KPG Spices Targets Rs. 100 Cr. Revenue for FY 2025-26

KPG Spices Targets Rs. 100 Cr. Revenue for FY 2025-26

New Delhi [India], April 28: KPG Spices, one of the fastest-growing spice brand owned by Marvel King Ltd., offers a full range of ground spices and is targeting Rs. 100 Cr. in revenue for the financial year 2025-26, as announced at the company's annual meet. Despite being only 14 months old, KPG Spices has already achieved a revenue of Rs. 50 Cr. in FY 2024-25. This rapid growth has been made possible under the leadership of Mr. Parveen Jain, Chairman -- a true visionary with interests in multiple businesses and a strong presence in the FMCG market for the past 40 years.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:42 PM Apr 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 28: KPG Spices, one of the fastest-growing spice brand owned by Marvel King Ltd., offers a full range of ground spices and is targeting Rs. 100 Cr. in revenue for the financial year 2025-26, as announced at the company's annual meet. Despite being only 14 months old, KPG Spices has already achieved a revenue of Rs. 50 Cr. in FY 2024-25. This rapid growth has been made possible under the leadership of Mr. Parveen Jain, Chairman -- a true visionary with interests in multiple businesses and a strong presence in the FMCG market for the past 40 years.

To achieve the Rs. 100 Cr. milestone, Gourav Jain, Managing Director, stated that the company has recently launched its range of whole spices -- including cumin seeds, green cardamom, black pepper, fennel seeds, carom seeds, etc. -- in markets across North India. The company now plans to expand into other regions. Additionally, KPG Spices intends to enter the North East region and two major Hindi-speaking states: Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Advertisement

"Our sales and marketing team is working diligently to expand our network to reach 1 lakh retail outlets," said Mr. Jain. "We are also exploring opportunities in the e-commerce and quick-commerce marketplaces. Keeping today's consumers in mind, we are using high-quality spices in our products with the aim of entering every kitchen in India and truly becoming 'Desh ke Masale -- KPG Masale.'

The strategic foresight and dynamic marketing and sales expertise of CEO Pushpendra Sethi have been instrumental in this journey. Together, this leadership team sets the foundation for continued success, as KPG Spices moves confidently toward an exciting and prosperous future.

Advertisement

KPG Spices already enjoys a substantial market share in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. The brand is endorsed by renowned Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who serves as the Brand Ambassador, promoting both the products and the brand.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper