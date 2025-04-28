KPG Spices Targets Rs. 100 Cr. Revenue for FY 2025-26

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 28: KPG Spices, one of the fastest-growing spice brand owned by Marvel King Ltd., offers a full range of ground spices and is targeting Rs. 100 Cr. in revenue for the financial year 2025-26, as announced at the company's annual meet. Despite being only 14 months old, KPG Spices has already achieved a revenue of Rs. 50 Cr. in FY 2024-25. This rapid growth has been made possible under the leadership of Mr. Parveen Jain, Chairman -- a true visionary with interests in multiple businesses and a strong presence in the FMCG market for the past 40 years.

To achieve the Rs. 100 Cr. milestone, Gourav Jain, Managing Director, stated that the company has recently launched its range of whole spices -- including cumin seeds, green cardamom, black pepper, fennel seeds, carom seeds, etc. -- in markets across North India. The company now plans to expand into other regions. Additionally, KPG Spices intends to enter the North East region and two major Hindi-speaking states: Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Advertisement

"Our sales and marketing team is working diligently to expand our network to reach 1 lakh retail outlets," said Mr. Jain. "We are also exploring opportunities in the e-commerce and quick-commerce marketplaces. Keeping today's consumers in mind, we are using high-quality spices in our products with the aim of entering every kitchen in India and truly becoming 'Desh ke Masale -- KPG Masale.'

The strategic foresight and dynamic marketing and sales expertise of CEO Pushpendra Sethi have been instrumental in this journey. Together, this leadership team sets the foundation for continued success, as KPG Spices moves confidently toward an exciting and prosperous future.

Advertisement

KPG Spices already enjoys a substantial market share in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. The brand is endorsed by renowned Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who serves as the Brand Ambassador, promoting both the products and the brand.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)